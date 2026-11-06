This week, the Buffalo Bills are playing the Minnesota Vikings and we are diving into a classic… the Minnesota Hot Dish.

The origins of the hot dish are hotly (get it?!) debated… but it’s generally agreed that it really jumped into popularity around The Great Depression. It’s got a protein, a vegetable, a starch and a flavorful sauce, so it was viewed as a healthy and whole meal that you could stretch in trying times.

A lot of recipes said that the hot dish may be an acquired taste or it may not be for everyone, but honestly it’s not that far off from a chicken pot pie or any adjacent dish. The recipes I found didn’t call for seasoning, so I’ll let you be the judge of that one. We did all agree, it is definitely a solid meal to fuel a day of tailgating. Go Bills!

Ingredients



1 pound ground beef

1/2 onion (diced)

3 cloves garlic (minced)

10 oz cream of mushroom soup

10 oz cream of chicken soup

1 cup frozen corn

1 cup frozen peas

1.5 cup colby jack cheese (shredded)

32 oz tater tots

Instructions

