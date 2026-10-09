Los Angeles | Danger Dogs

Week 5 and we’re back in L.A. *cue Randy Newman*

We did Philippe’s French Dip when we played the Chargers and while I was very tempted to try to replicate the magic that is In-N-Out burger, I decided to tap into LA Street foods instead. We did breakfast tacos week one… so even though street tacos seemed like the most popular suggestion, I decided to check out something else… The Danger Dog. Also known as a bacon wrapped hot dog, this street food is one of those finds you can literally stumble upon if you’re headed to Los Angeles to see the game this week. Go Bills!

Danger Dog Recipe

Ingredients:



4 hot dogs

4 bacon slices

4 hot dog buns

4 jalapeno peppers

1/2 red onion, julienned

2 large bell peppers, julienned

Mayo

Mustard

ketchup

This is a pretty simple one! If you have a cast iron pan, this is the best way to cook these without having to deep fry them or fully submerge them in a fryer.

First wrap your hot dogs with your bacon pieces. Put them into a cast iron pan and turn the heat to medium. Let the fat render off the bacon and then cook the bacon and hot dog until crispy all over. Strain and save the bacon fat. Wipe your pan out, turn to medium high heat and saute the peppers, onions and whole jalapenos until charred and soft. Turn off the heat and add your hot dog buns onto the top of the pepper and onion mixture. Put a lid or foil over them and let them steam and warm up for about a minute.

Uncover. Add the bacon wrapped hot dog in the bun then top with the pepper and onion mixture. Drizzle with mayo, mustard and ketchup and then top with a half of a charred jalapeno, cut the long way. Go Bills!