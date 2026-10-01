New England | Lobster Rolls

Week 4 vs New England. It’s not time for chowder yet, although it is easily one of my favorite foods of the season. We will hold off until our December meeting for that, and while there’s still some warmth in the air, let's dive into lobster rolls.

Most markets sell pre-cooked lobster claw meat that works perfectly well for this recipe. You could also use lobster tails, although the claw meat is the best. I used one whole lobster in our recipe, which gets about two rolls worth of lobster meat. And don’t forget the top cut New England-style rolls!

The recipe below is for two rolls, but just multiply if you’re making more!



4-6 oz lobster meat PER ROLL (I used a whole ~2lb lobster for two rolls)

2 Tablespoons mayo

About ¼ cup celery, finely diced

1 Tablespoon chives, finely minced

Lemon juice, to taste

Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

Parsley, chopped

2 Tablespoons unsalted butter

Pack of top-split New England Style rolls.

Take a deep pot with a lid and add about an inch of water to the bottom and boil. While you wait for the water to boil, chop the chives and celery and add to a mixing bowl.

If using a whole lobster, separate tail and claws from body (and save the body to make stock for another recipe!), add into steamer basket and put into pot, without submerging. Cover pot and steam lobster for about 8 minutes depending on size of tails and claws. Remove from pot and quickly dunk into ice bath to stop the claws from cooking. Set aside to cool. Remove meat from claws and tail when cool and chop into large chunks.

Add mayo, lemon juice, and salt and pepper to bowl with chives and celery. Mix together, add lobster and mix again and add a little of the chopped parsley.

Toast the rolls, add lobster mixture and garnish with a small amount of the leftover chopped parsley. Use Cape Cod chips as a side and GO BILLS!