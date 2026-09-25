Los Angeles | Philippe’s French Dip

Week 3 Food of the Opposing Team means the Chargers, so that brings us to Los Angeles, where my research told me I had to do one of three things: In-N-Out Burger, street tacos, or Philippe’s French Dip. I went with the French dip not just because it’s a delicious sandwich that can certainly support a day of sports fandom, but because it’s got a lot of history as well.

Founded by Philippe Mathieu in 1908, the restaurant was open for about 10 years before in 1918 an accident was the exact catalyst for this culinary creation (I’m working on my Anthony Bourdain alliterations).

The story goes… a couple firemen came into the restaurant for a beef sandwich and while finishing the order, Philippe dropped the sandwich roll into a hot roasting pan that was full of juices from the roasted beef. The fireman apparently told Philippe to use the roll anyways and the next day, came back with friends to order a few more… made the same way. That’s the legend of the French dip. Here’s the recipe I found from my research… I found the clove spice to be a little strong so fair warning that you may want to season to taste. Philippe’s French Dip



1 small onion, 1 small carrot, 2 stalks celery, 1 small leek, roughly chopped

2 cloves of garlic, roughly chopped

1 sprig fresh thyme

¼ teaspoon dried sage and dried oregano

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon ground cloves and allspice

3 lb beef top round or eye round roast

Salt and pepper to taste

1 carton beef broth

Hot mustard

6 French Rolls

Add the chopped veggies, garlic and thyme to a roasting pan. Rub the beef roast with all of the dried spices and herbs and then season generously with salt and pepper. Place the beef roast, fat side up, on top of the veggies and place in a 450 degree oven for 10-15 minutes to sear the outside, then lower to 300 for about 15-20 minutes a pound or until a thermometer reads 130 degrees F. Remove the meat from the pan and set aside, covered loosely with foil.

Take the vegetables in the roasting pan and put them over the stove, or transfer to a stove-safe pot. Cook the vegetables over high heat but be sure to not burn them. Wait until the liquid has evaporated and pour off any excess fat. Add two cups of beef broth and simmer the broth and vegetables until the liquid reduces by half, about 30 minutes. Strain the sauce into another pot. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm.

Thinly slice the beef roast. Slice the French rolls and toast in the oven. Dip the top and bottom roll in the au jus, add beef and hot mustard and Go Bills!