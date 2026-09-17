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Detroit | Coney Island Hot Dogs

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Marc Smith
Published September 17, 2026 at 10:11 AM EDT

It’s time for another Food of the Opposing Team!

Week 2 means Detroit, which is known for a few different foods. Recently the Detroit-style pizza has been gaining popularity, but we went with the classic “Coney’s” as they are known. Koegel’s is the brand that I saw most commonly while doing my research, but in Buffalo you can just choose your favorite brand of natural casing hot dog.

Detroit-style Coney Island Hot Dogs

Chili Topping

  • 1 lb. ground beef
  • 1 cup white onion, diced
  • 2 medium sized garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 cam tomato puree, 15 oz
  • 1 ½ tablespoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon paprika (or ½ teaspoon with ½ tsp smoked paprika)
  • ½ teaspoon each onion and garlic powder
  • Dash each of sugar and cayenne pepper
  • Yellow mustard to taste
  • 1 ½ teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper, or to taste

Add the ground beef, diced onion and garlic into a medium pot. Cook over medium heat and use a spoon to break the ground beef into fine bits. When meat is cooked, without draining the fat out, add in the tomato puree, spices, sugar and mustard and combine.
Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove cover and simmer for about 10-15 minutes until it reaches the desired thickness.

Hot Dogs

  • Chili Sauce
  • Natural casing hot dogs (Koegel’s in Detroit)
  • Hot dog buns
  • Mustard
  • Diced white onion

Grill the hot dogs and put them in the bun. Top with warm chili sauce, diced white onion and mustard sauce.
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Marc Smith
Marc Smith plays a vibrant blend of tracks, combining fresh releases with timeless favorites. His relaxed approach and deep knowledge of music create an engaging experience that keeps you listening. Marc offers the perfect balance of discovery and energy, the perfect companion to your day.
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