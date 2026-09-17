Detroit | Coney Island Hot Dogs

It’s time for another Food of the Opposing Team!

Week 2 means Detroit, which is known for a few different foods. Recently the Detroit-style pizza has been gaining popularity, but we went with the classic “Coney’s” as they are known. Koegel’s is the brand that I saw most commonly while doing my research, but in Buffalo you can just choose your favorite brand of natural casing hot dog.

Detroit-style Coney Island Hot Dogs

Chili Topping



1 lb. ground beef

1 cup white onion, diced

2 medium sized garlic cloves, minced

1 cam tomato puree, 15 oz

1 ½ tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon paprika (or ½ teaspoon with ½ tsp smoked paprika)

½ teaspoon each onion and garlic powder

Dash each of sugar and cayenne pepper

Yellow mustard to taste

1 ½ teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste

½ teaspoon black pepper, or to taste

Add the ground beef, diced onion and garlic into a medium pot. Cook over medium heat and use a spoon to break the ground beef into fine bits. When meat is cooked, without draining the fat out, add in the tomato puree, spices, sugar and mustard and combine.

Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove cover and simmer for about 10-15 minutes until it reaches the desired thickness.

Hot Dogs



Chili Sauce

Natural casing hot dogs (Koegel’s in Detroit)

Hot dog buns

Mustard

Diced white onion

Grill the hot dogs and put them in the bun. Top with warm chili sauce, diced white onion and mustard sauce.