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Houston | Breakfast Tacos

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Marc Smith
Published September 10, 2026 at 3:35 PM EDT

One of my favorite parts of the football season is just a reason to get together with a bunch of people every week and have a party. A few years back my group of friends thought it would be fun, and maybe even educational, to research and make recipes from the regions of our weekly opponents… a squish the fish party for Dolphins games, BBQ for K.C. games, etc. Houston is well known for its BBQ as well, but I decided that for the first game you may be up early and excited and need some of that morning fuel. So we’re going with a Houston staple (that’s also hotly debated in Texas), and learning to make Houston breakfast tacos.

I know it’s tempting to grab the store-bought tortillas, but I made my first ones ever for this recipe and there is absolutely a difference. These can even be made the night before. Milk works best but if you’re on the go, water does just fine.

Tortillas

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • ¾ cup milk or water (warm)

Mix together all ingredients except for the milk/water. Slowly add in the milk/water and knead for about 2 minutes until dough is well mixed and soft. Place dough ball in a bowl and cover with a wet cloth or some plastic wrap. Rest for 20 minutes.

Cut dough into 8 equal pieces but cutting in half, then cutting each half in half and so on. Roll 8 pieces into a ball, place on a plate and rest under plastic wrap or a towel for 10 minutes.

Place dough ball on a floured surface and push into a circle, about 4” in diameter. Take your rolling pin and work from the center to create a thin round tortilla, about 8” in diameter.

Cook in a dry iron skillet, directly over a gas burner flame or in an oven wrapped in foil. Best is a dry iron skillet in my opinion.

Pico de Gallo

  • 5 plum tomatoes, diced
  • 2 gloves garlic, finely chopped
  • ¼ cup yellow onion, diced
  • ¼ cup cilantro, diced
  • 1 or 2 jalapenos, seeds removed and diced
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • ½ Tablespoon olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon cumin

Mix it all together and let sit for at least an hour in the refrigerator. Can be made the night before if you’re tailgating!

The Breakfast Tacos!

  • 4 large eggs
  • ½ teaspoon both kosher salt and pepper
  • ¼ cup whole milk
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 4 flour tortillas
  • 2 chorizo links, diced
  • 1 cup refried beans, heated (optional)
  • ½ cup salsa
  • 1 cup shredded Longhorn cheddar, or other cheddar

Whisk the eggs, salt and pepper together in a bowl. Melt the butter in a pan and scramble the eggs to your liking. Warm the tortillas, add refried beans, chorizo, eggs, salsa and cheese to the center and eat!
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Food of the Opposing TeamBTPM The Bridge Blog
Marc Smith
Marc Smith plays a vibrant blend of tracks, combining fresh releases with timeless favorites. His relaxed approach and deep knowledge of music create an engaging experience that keeps you listening. Marc offers the perfect balance of discovery and energy, the perfect companion to your day.
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