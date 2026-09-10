Houston | Breakfast Tacos
One of my favorite parts of the football season is just a reason to get together with a bunch of people every week and have a party. A few years back my group of friends thought it would be fun, and maybe even educational, to research and make recipes from the regions of our weekly opponents… a squish the fish party for Dolphins games, BBQ for K.C. games, etc. Houston is well known for its BBQ as well, but I decided that for the first game you may be up early and excited and need some of that morning fuel. So we’re going with a Houston staple (that’s also hotly debated in Texas), and learning to make Houston breakfast tacos.
I know it’s tempting to grab the store-bought tortillas, but I made my first ones ever for this recipe and there is absolutely a difference. These can even be made the night before. Milk works best but if you’re on the go, water does just fine.
Tortillas
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- ¾ cup milk or water (warm)
Mix together all ingredients except for the milk/water. Slowly add in the milk/water and knead for about 2 minutes until dough is well mixed and soft. Place dough ball in a bowl and cover with a wet cloth or some plastic wrap. Rest for 20 minutes.
Cut dough into 8 equal pieces but cutting in half, then cutting each half in half and so on. Roll 8 pieces into a ball, place on a plate and rest under plastic wrap or a towel for 10 minutes.
Place dough ball on a floured surface and push into a circle, about 4” in diameter. Take your rolling pin and work from the center to create a thin round tortilla, about 8” in diameter.
Cook in a dry iron skillet, directly over a gas burner flame or in an oven wrapped in foil. Best is a dry iron skillet in my opinion.
Pico de Gallo
- 5 plum tomatoes, diced
- 2 gloves garlic, finely chopped
- ¼ cup yellow onion, diced
- ¼ cup cilantro, diced
- 1 or 2 jalapenos, seeds removed and diced
- 2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
- ½ Tablespoon olive oil
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon cumin
Mix it all together and let sit for at least an hour in the refrigerator. Can be made the night before if you’re tailgating!
The Breakfast Tacos!
- 4 large eggs
- ½ teaspoon both kosher salt and pepper
- ¼ cup whole milk
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 4 flour tortillas
- 2 chorizo links, diced
- 1 cup refried beans, heated (optional)
- ½ cup salsa
- 1 cup shredded Longhorn cheddar, or other cheddar
Whisk the eggs, salt and pepper together in a bowl. Melt the butter in a pan and scramble the eggs to your liking. Warm the tortillas, add refried beans, chorizo, eggs, salsa and cheese to the center and eat!