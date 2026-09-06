The Scene Playlist for Sept. 6

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Magical Mind” - Ace of Wands // Toronto, ON

Future Wave by Ace of Wands is hands down one of my favorite releases of 2026, and this song was the first to knock me off my feet. From the loon-esque “oooo”s to the chorus build, it builds the perfect crescendo into a haunting bridge that will have a hard time leaving your mind (ha! pun unintended).

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2. “Both of Us” - Stephen Babcock // Buffalo, NY

Simply described as the “bub next door,” Stephen Babcock has been working hard as a musician, both locally and on the road. He regularly releases catchy songs that document his life as a citizen of the Rust Belt, as well as the challenges of trying to make a life as an artist in an ever-challenging landscape.

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3. “Wrong Guy” - The Sarandons // Toronto, ON

It’s been said that The Sarandons explore “ephemeral fragments,” “hard truths,” and “hope amid chaos” in their music. Their latest album, Long Way Home, was released in February of this year. You can catch the band live in Hamilton on September 13th when they play Supercrawl .

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4. “on my way home” - akloh. // Buffalo, NY

akloh. recently announced that he has new music coming out soon, and I can’t wait to hear what he has in store. Once a worker bee in the fitness space, akloh. quit his job to devote himself to music full-time (although he does still do personal training), and it seems to be working out for him: he was voted Best Original Music Act in Buffalo Spree two years in a row, has released multiple singles and one album, and has an active live schedule.

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5. “SUNDAY” - Soyfruit // Buffalo, NY

This track really does capture the feeling of a Sunday morning: the slow, bleary-eyed wake-up; catching slivers of light through the shades as the sun rises; that sleepy desire to rest and get as much relaxation in as possible before Monday rolls around… I hear it all in this song.

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6. “Slats” - Sally Schaefer & Tyler Bagwell // Buffalo, NY

If you’re familiar with Sally Schaefer and Tyler Bagwell, you know that their live shows are always engaging, and only more-so now that they also play with their full band line-up, The Travesties (also featuring Marc Smith from right here at The Bridge). You can catch them in their original duo form on September 9th at Mohawk Place where they will be opening for Chloe Kimes.

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7. “Go On & Get Out” - VOYAGR // Buffalo, NY

VOYAGR are having a big summer: crowned the winners of Battle of the Borderlands, the band will be opening on the main stage at the Borderlands Music Festival on September 18th ahead of artists such as Jesse Welles and Alabama Shakes.

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8. “Day by Day, Night by Night” - Noah Lee // Buffalo, NY

Fresh off a show in Nashville, TN, Noah Lee’s packed live schedule continues with a show at Goodbar in Buffalo on September 12th. He will be joined by AJ Jabaji (of VOYAGR - here’s your chance to get a sneak preview ahead of Borderlands) and Savannah Swatland (who was a previous contestant on American Idol).

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9. “Diner Coffee”- VANCAMP // Peterborough, ON

Touted as “Peterborough, Ontario’s best kept indie folk secret,” VANCAMP has been releasing music since 2024. It looks like he will be extensively touring Southern Ontario throughout September if you’d like to catch a show.

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10. “Mourning Cloak” - Meagan Aversa // Toronto, ON

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, but the first time I heard Meagan Aversa I was immediately reminded of Azure Ray, as well as Soccer Mommy and Phoebe Bridgers. This is one of those songs that brings autumn to mind for me, and since we’re edging ever closer to fall, it seems appropriate to bring it back into the mix.

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11. “Blue Shadow” - asalone // Buffalo, NY

asalone is Adam Putzer, a musician who you may be familiar with from his time in the band The Tins . This song came from a challenging moment in the artist’s life: during the pandemic, he was diagnosed with cancer and became too weak to get up and play guitar. However, he did get into Ableton and devoted time to making demos using a keyboard and his voice, and that’s when “Blue Shadow” was created. You can read a lot more about his fascinating story in this 1120 Press interview .

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12. “Obstinate Brain” - Päter // Toronto, ON

Self-described as being “somewhere between Muse and Hilary Duff,” Päter has gotten a lot of traction over the past 6 years: their 2020 single “Dam, Damn” has over 2.5 million streams, and since then, they’ve released numerous other tracks, most of which went on to comprise their 2024 album 4-7 Company. This song is my personal favorite of theirs.

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13. “Marble & Gold” - Silver Proof // Buffalo, NY

Silver Proof’s “pop punk and post-hardcore” roots remind me of bands such as Sum 41 and Blink-182, AKA some of the best and brightest of the early 2000s emo-pop-punk scene. So far, every song of theirs has been an earworm, and I often find that I’m singing the choruses to myself after listening.

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14. “Sleeves” - GHOSTFORM // Toronto, ON

It’s hard to believe that it was just about a year ago when I had the chance to speak with Merv xx Gotti , both a solo artist and frontman of GHOSTFORM. While I enjoy Merv’s solo material, GHOSTFORM is right up my alley: catchy, anthemic alternative rock. If you’re a fan of Deftones, 30 Seconds to Mars, or The Used, consider checking them out.

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15. “You Can’t Make Me Dance” - Gatto Black // Buffalo, NY

Gatto Black’s 2025 album, Sky is Blue, was one of the most talked-about Buffalo records of last year, and deservedly so. Documenting frontman Sal Mastrocola’s struggle between his strict Catholic upbringing and queerness, the songs on this record are gut-wrenching and vulnerable, but they also rip.

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16. “I Gave You the Knife” - Silver Reeds // Toronto, ON

I mentioned earlier that Meagan Aversa reminds me of fall, and Silver Reeds also comfortably falls into that category as well. They have a new EP coming out soon, and I’m very excited for it! In the meantime, I love returning to this track, the one that made me a fan.

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