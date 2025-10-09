© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
grey background. On the left in white text: Stronger together. Better together. In the middle: black and white stock image of people with their backs to the camera putting their arms around each other and standing in a line. BTPM NPR logo on the right.

Merv xx Gotti

Buffalo Toronto Public Media
Published October 9, 2025 at 1:52 PM EDT
Merv xx Gotti wearing a black tank and black bandana, looking down and to the left.

Merv xx Gotti is an award-winning Asian-Canadian singer/songer currently based in Toronto and best known for his indie dream-pop project, Guitar Songs. He's also the lead singer for the alt-rock band GHOSTFORM.

His new album, Guitar Songs: A Thesis on Low Efficiency Emotional Excavation, came out at the end of September and features the single "Jiujitsu," which was named as one of CBC's Top 100 Songs of 2024.

Merv stopped by the station en route to his performance at the O+ Music Festival Kingston, NY to chat with Chelsea O about his solo work and other projects, his love of martial arts and how it has informed his musical creativity, his favorite donut flavor, and so much more.