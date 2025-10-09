Merv xx Gotti is an award-winning Asian-Canadian singer/songer currently based in Toronto and best known for his indie dream-pop project, Guitar Songs. He's also the lead singer for the alt-rock band GHOSTFORM.

His new album, Guitar Songs: A Thesis on Low Efficiency Emotional Excavation, came out at the end of September and features the single "Jiujitsu," which was named as one of CBC's Top 100 Songs of 2024.

Merv stopped by the station en route to his performance at the O+ Music Festival Kingston, NY to chat with Chelsea O about his solo work and other projects, his love of martial arts and how it has informed his musical creativity, his favorite donut flavor, and so much more.