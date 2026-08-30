The Scene Playlist for Aug. 30

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Today’s episode was a special edition in collaboration with Pat Kelly and his PBS series Rolling Thru . Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “It’ll Be Okay” - The Eaves // Buffalo, NY

Born out of the 2010’s project Sixties Future, The Eaves’ sound can be traced back to such artists as The National, The Killers, and The Replacements (they even have a recorded cover of my all-time favorite ‘Mats song, “Unsatisifed.”) “It’ll Be Okay” is from their 2022 album Lately I Don’t Have a God… and Other Obvious Epiphanies.

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2. “i can’t beg” - Addisyn Logan // Buffalo, NY

She may have only started releasing music two years ago, but Addisyn Logan has quickly become a known name around the Buffalo music scene. Her relatable songwriting and sound reminiscent of artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, Grace Abrams, and Lucy Dacus make it easy to hear why.

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3. “Always On the Run” - The Burkharts // Niagara Falls, NY

The Burkharts’ surf rock sound can *almost* convince us that they are, in fact, from the “sunny shores” of Buffalo, NY. If you dig music influenced by that 60’s California sound, be sure you catch the band on tour this Fall.

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4. “Barnburner” - Handsome Jack // Lockport, NY

Just the other day Marc Smith was reminiscing of the times he saw Handsome Jack at Mohawk Place in the early 2000’s, and I’ve heard similar stories from others. Point being: these guys have been around WNY for a long time, and they only seem to gain momentum as the years pass. This song is from their latest album, Barnburners, which was just released in February.

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5. “Gambling Days” - Tough Old Bird // Medina, NY

The core of Tough Old Bird are brothers Matthew and Nathan Corrigan, two songwriters who grew up in the “rural corner” of Western New York. Since their inception in 2016, the brothers have toured, put out several releases, formed a band, and continue to release new music. It’s fun to go back to one of their earliest recordings.

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6. “Turning Into Water” - Maybird // Rochester, NY

Featuring members Josh Netsky, Adam Netsky, and Sam Snyder (who you may know as Overhand Sam), Maybird is a Rochester staple. After their debut in 2013 the band got the attention of producer Danger Mouse and were signed to 30th Century Records. Since then they’ve worked with Patrick Carney of The Black Keys, toured the country, and released a new single just last month.

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7. “Los Paranoias” - Ginger Faye Bakers // Rochester, NY

Influenced by the likes of T. Rex, Black Sabbath and The White Stripes, The Ginger Faye Bakers “lean into raw energy to get the heads moving and the hips shaking.” The band’s latest release, “Drug Drum,” came out in May and it sounds like they have more on the way.

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8. “Iz” - Aaron Welcher // Rochester, NY

I always love a descriptive artist bio, and Aaron Welcher’s is no exception: “sunshine grooves converge in a swirly lovesick batter made for late nights and long drives.” Sounds like one of the best aural-brownie-batter-coated-spatulas you could ask for.

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9. “onion” - Bad Bloom // Rochester, NY

Bad Bloom has been steadily making a name for themselves around WNY and beyond, and it’s not hard to see why. I caught the band myself earlier this year and was completely drawn in by their hypnotic wall-of-sound and entrancing live performance.

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10. “Family Name” - Jackson Cavalier // Rochester, NY

Jackson Cavalier is a one-man-band who, to my knowledge, has been playing music for over a decade. I remember seeing his name floating around as early as 2014, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he was musically active before that. His latest single, “The Patriot,” was just released last month on Bandcamp.

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11. “Collector” - The Thriffs // Rochester, NY

Reading anything in all caps can’t help but make me feel the narrator in my head is screaming at me, so when I read The Thriffs’ bio (“LATE NIGHT WANDERERS HAILING FROM ROCHESTER, NY”) I could feel my own throat burn. A friend of mine introduced me to their music earlier this year and I’m glad he did - this band rips.

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12. “Unreliable American Narrator” - Flower Kitty // Rochester, NY

Is there any better beginning to a band than to be born from “primal rage and the shared love of Kim Gordon”? I’ll wait… (the answer is probably not). Fun fact: two of the members of Flower Kitty, MK Mahany and Caroline Russo, are best friends who learned guitar and bass in order to start the band.

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13. “Here Again” - Chores // Rochester, NY

Some of my favorites from Rochester! I was happy when I saw they made Pat’s Rolling Thru soundtrack. This song is from their 2024 album Tender As a Wound, an indie rock blast reminiscent of Dinosaur Jr., Pixies, and Smashing Pumpkins.

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