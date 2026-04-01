ROLLING THRU: A ROAD TRIP WITHOUT A FOOTPRINT

BTPM’s New Cycling Series Takes on Climate Change

What if a road trip across New York left almost no footprint? With climate change getting worse, are we too far gone or can a bicycle actually help save the planet?

Producer Pat Kelly, BTPM’s Director of Content Creation, biked the Empire State Trail last summer to find out — one pedal stroke at a time. The result? BTPM’s new cycling series “Rolling Thru,” and 10 episodes (20 minutes long each) to tell the tale.

Pat cycled hundreds of miles between Buffalo and Brooklyn and met with scientists, advocates, changemakers and everyday people shaping what this great state can do in the fight against climate change. Now, “Rolling Thru” will share the nature, history, culture and communities that made the journey unforgettable and how eco-friendly travel can connect us to the places we visit.

“Rolling Thru goes beyond a bicycle travel show. It’s a statewide exploration of community, local culture, and the idea that a better future is something we build together,” said Producer Pat Kelly. “We take a fun, optimistic approach, highlighting the simple joy of getting out on a bike and discovering what’s right in your own backyard.”

“Rolling Thru” premieres April 3, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. on BTPM PBS with new episodes every Friday at 7:30 p.m. Watch on the BTPM YouTube channel and BTPM+. Visit our website for more info about the series.

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Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), BTPM Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), BTPM The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), BTPM Create, PBS KIDS, and the BTPM YouTube channel. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at btpm.org.