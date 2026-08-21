Theater Talk: Shea's finally starts expansion (yaaay!); Bianca Marroquín coming to Rochester for KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN; Buffalo's Daniel Croix Henderson in IMAGINARY INVALID, Shawfest's Sara Farb as Fanny and Matt Alfano as Eddie both phenomenal in FUNNY GIRL.
This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about Shea's expansion (more toilets and some elevators, too); Bianca Marroquín coming to Rochester in KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN; Bill Irwin and Buffalo's Daniel Croix Henderson in THE IMAGINARY INVALID; at the Shaw Festival Sara Farb as Fanny Brice and Matt Alfano as Eddie in a stunning Broadway worthy FUNNY GIRL, don't miss this one. And Desiderio's Dinner Theatre's AN OLD FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER continues.
And, finally, CURTAIN UP! IS SEPTEMBER 18. So put it on your calendar: Curtain Up! the official opening night of the Western New York professional theatre season will be on Friday, September 18 when Buffalo’s theatre season kicks off with parties, premieres, and one big Main Street celebration. For information visit tda-wny.com/event/curtain-up-2026/ On the Monday prior, September 14th, children’s theater pioneer Meg Quinn, co-founder of Buffalo's Theater of Youth will be honored with a star in the Buffalo Theatre District. The installation ceremony will begin at 5:30PM in the lobby of the newly renovated Shea’s 710 Theatre, followed by unveiling of the star outside on the Plaza of Stars. A reception will follow immediately after at The Bijou, 646 Main St.
SEE LISTINGS for these and the Shaw Festival below.
Anthony's December 8-11 trip to New York City billed as "NYC Holiday Magic" will include Shopping, The Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall, Broadway's SCHMIGADOON, with options for more Broadway on your own with Anthony! Join BTPM and Theater Talk’s Anthony Chase for an unforgettable New York City getaway, December 8 – 11. Experience the magic of Manhattan at holiday time. Visit btpm.org/events/travel-club
Remember, Anthony's September 10th bus trip with BTPM to see FUNNY GIRL at Shawfest will be September 10, 2026 from 8:15am to 7:30pm (it's a day trip). Visit btpm.org/events/travel-club
SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LOCAL, SHAW, STRATFORD, AND SHEA'S TOURING SHOW LISTINGS.
For in-depth reviews and an extensive memory of Katy Clancy, check out Anthony's blog theatertalkbuffalo.com. Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising Buffalorising.com).
And remember: when getting tickets for any venue, please start with the producing company's own website, but especially for the three Shea's venues, go through Shea's box office, the producing company, or Ticketmaster. But DO NOT buy tickets from any other third-party vendor unless re-directed there by the producing company's own website. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.
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LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or NEXT MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."
CLOSINGS: None
OPENINGS: None
CONTINUING:
AN OLD FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER, a play by Joe DiPietro, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Lisa Hinca, Steven J Brachmann, Jay Byron, Justin Chortie, John DellaContrada, and Lillian Reszel. 6/18 - 8/30 on a variety of days with evening dinners at 6:00, shows at 7:30; Matinees dinners at 1:00pm,shows at 2:30. Presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga, NY 14227. (716) 395-3207.
PUBLICITY BLURB: AN OLD FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER - A MURDER, A MYSTERY, A MOTHER is by one of today’s most eclectic playwrights, Joe DiPietro, with a reputation underscored by the sheer range of his work — from the long‑running musical revue LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE to the cult‑comic rock musical THE TOXIC AVENGER, to the Tony Award Winning MEMPHIS, to NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT, and sharply contrasting plays such as OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS, and CONSCIENCE (recently seen at Jewish Repertory Theatre) demonstrating a versatility that spans heartfelt comedy, satirical musicals, mystery thrillers, and contemporary drama. In this play, on a stormy night in 1943, the Claythorne family gathers as mystery writer Arthur Whittington announces the Colonel has secretly changed his will—cutting out one daughter, though no one knows which. Tensions spike, and when a murder occurs before junior Detective Paul Peck arrives, every relative becomes a suspect. With backstabbing, romantic sparks, and sharp‑eyed Mrs. Peck offering blunt wisdom, the case twists through secrets and betrayals in this comic spoof of 1940s murder mysteries.
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FOOLS AND FOES, the touring production of Shakespeare in Delaware Park, directed by Nathaniel Higgins, starring Paige Cummings, Cody Gooley, Camille Keeves, Devin Klumpp, Sue McCormack, and Julianna Tracey. 6/10 - 8/24 All performances at 7:00 pm. All performances are free and open to the public. Touring dates and locations can be found at shakespeareindelawarepark.org. The final show will be August 24th at Sahlen Field (1 James D Griffin Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14203)
FOOLS AND FOES PUBLICITY BLURB: Shakespeare in Delaware Park's 51st season again has offered a touring production, FOOLS AND FOES, a fast-paced, family-friendly show featuring Shakespeare's most memorable clowns, tricksters, heroes, and villains. The touring production has been traveling to locations throughout Western New York this summer, bringing free professional theatre directly to communities across the region. One of the highlights of the tour will be a special performance at Sahlen Field on August 24, bringing the Bard to the ballpark for a unique evening of Shakespeare in downtown Buffalo. All performances are free and open to the public.
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Curtain Up! the official opening night of the Western New York professional theatre season on Friday, September 18 when Buffalo’s theatre season kicks off with parties, premieres, and one big Main Street celebration. For information visit tda-wny.com/event/curtain-up-2026/ On Monday, September 14th, longtime arts leader and children’s theater pioneer Meg Quinn will be honored with a star in the Buffalo Theatre District. The installation ceremony will begin at 5:30PM in the lobby of the newly renovated Shea’s 710 Theatre, followed by unveiling of the star outside on the Plaza of Stars. A reception will follow immediately after at The Bijou, 646 Main St. Curtain Up! will be held on Friday, September 18th in Downtown Buffalo.
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THE SHAW FESTIVAL OFFERINGS THIS 2026 ARE:
SLEUTH by Anthony Shaffer (Peter Schaffer's twin brother), directed by Peter Fernandes — Court House Theatre Opened Apr 2 • Closes Oct 9
Approximate run time 2 hours (includes one 20 minute intermission)
Age recommendation 13+
PUBLICITY BLURB: When a celebrated mystery writer invites his wife’s lover to their home in the English countryside, all is not as it seems. What unfolds is a fiendishly clever game of psychology and deception – but who is playing with whom? And is it really just a game? This Tony and Edgar award-winning play is a quintessential crime thriller guaranteed to provide an edge-of-your-seat experience. Perfect for whodunit fans. Mature content.
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FUNNY GIRL Music by Jule Styne, Lyrics by Bob Merrill, directed by Eda Holmes — Festival Theatre Opened Apr 24 • Closes Oct 3
Approximate run time 2 hours and 40 minutes (includes intermission)
Age recommendation 10+
PUBLICITY BLURB: Fanny Brice has everything it takes to be Broadway’s next big thing: the voice, the charm and more than a little chutzpah. But does she have “the look?” This touching comedy explores her unlikely rise to stardom with the Ziegfeld Follies as well as her turbulent love life with gambler Nick Arnstein. One of the greatest musical scores of all time, Funny Girl includes classics like “Don’t Rain on My Parade”, “I’m the Greatest Star”, “People” and much more.
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JEEVES & WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE, a play created from the works of P.G. Wodehouse by Robert Goodale and David Goodale, directed by Brendan McMurtry-Howlett at the newly appointed Court House Theatre (new plush seats, proscenium stage, elevator available) It opened May 8 and closes Oct 10 Approximate run time 2 hours (includes one 20 minute intermission) Age recommendation 8+
PUBLICITY BLURB: Canadian premiere! Bertie Wooster is a young aristocrat who is forever getting himself into frightful scrapes. Thank goodness he has a butler, the legendarily unruffled Jeeves, to come to his rescue, usually without his even noticing. Based on a 1938 P.G. Wodehouse novel it's performed by three remarkable actors (Damien Atkins as Jeeves, Jeff Irving as Bertie, and Travis Seetoo as a variety of people) bringing to life a host of characters. This Olivier award-winning play is a celebration of both theatrical virtuosity and pure silliness.
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THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS, based on the play Toad of Toad Hall by A.A. Milne adapted and directed by Fiona Sauder at the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre. Opened May 22 • Closes Sep 27
PUBLICITY BLURB: “There is nothing, absolutely nothing, half so much worth doing as simply messing about by a river.”
Come along with young, impressionable Mole as he heads to the riverbank and meets the resourceful Rat, the grumpy Badger and the irrepressible Mr Toad. When Toad’s passion for fast cars gets him in trouble, the other three must save him. Based on the much-loved 1908 children’s novel, this play about friendship, loyalty and the joy of getting into trouble is perfect for the whole family. Family Pre-Show Workshop... Pre-show fun! Enjoy an interactive workshop prior to each performance of The Wind in the Willows and A Year with Frog and Toad. $10 with theatre ticket. Call 1-800-511-7429 to book.
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ONE FOR THE POT by Ray Cooney and Tony Hilton, directed by Chris Abraham at the Festival Theatre Opened May 27 • Closes Oct 11
PUBLICITY BLURB: Billy Hickory Wood is set to inherit a proper pot of cash. A wealthy businessman has decided to give £10,000 to the family of his former partner, and Billy is the sole living relation. Right? Wrong. Cue the arrival of several, hitherto unknown and identical, Hickory Wood siblings (all played by the same actor) looking to claim what they’re owed. To say that chaos ensues would be an understatement. The team that brought you One Man, Two Guvnors (2024) is reunited for this legendary farce.
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HEARTBREAK HOUSE play by Bernard Shaw, directed by Tim Carroll at the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre. Opened Jun 20 • Closes Oct 3
PUBLICITY BLURB: “If we women were particular about men's characters, we should never get married at all.” The shadows of war may be gathering, but for most of the weekend guests at Heartbreak House, the big questions are about love and marriage. As the couples waltz in a dance of ever-changing partners, only the enigmatic old sea dog Captain Shotover seems to see what is coming towards them. Often ranked as one of the great plays of all time, Heartbreak House is Shaw at his most entertaining and mysterious.
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AMADEUS play by Peter Shaffer, directed by Tim Carroll at the Festival Theatre. Opened Jul 8 • Closes Oct 4
PUBLICITY BLURB: “It seemed to me I heard the voice of God … and it was the voice of an obscene child!” Antonio Salieri is a pious, conscientious man—and the greatest composer in the Austrian Empire. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is a young, foolish show-off — and apparently no threat. Except that Salieri can hear what no one else can: this ridiculous boy is perhaps the greatest musical genius ever to have lived. How can God have played such a trick on Salieri? To reward his devotion by rubbing his nose in his own mediocrity? There is only one possible revenge: God’s beloved, Amadeus, must be destroyed. This story of genius and the price it extracts is one of the greatest and most ravishing experiences in theatrical history.
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OHIO STATE MURDERS, play by Adrienne Kennedy, directed by Philip Akin at the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre. Opened Jul 19 • Closes Oct 3
PUBLICITY BLURB: “You reap no respect when you wring your hands: To weep like a woman is not judged wise." Suzanne, an acclaimed Black author, returns to her alma mater, Ohio State University, to give a speech on the violent nature of her writing. Confronted with the dark memories of her past, she unravels the painful truth of what happened in 1949, during her time as a student. This haunting and provocative play, penned by legendary playwright Adrienne Kennedy, is a poignant exploration of race, identity and grief. Mature content.
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A NEW WORK IN PROGRESS by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins at the Court House Theatre. Opens Aug 1 • Closes Sep 5
PUBLICITY BLURB: We are thrilled to announce the premiere of a new workshop presentation from 2025 Pulitzer and Tony award-winning playwright, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. Following our memorable productions of his plays An Octoroon (2017) and Everybody (2022), we asked Branden to come and make a new work with our Shaw Ensemble. This workshop presentation, from one of the world’s leading playwrights, will have a limited run of presentations. See it before anyone else does!
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Holiday season 2026 at the Shaw Festival opens in November
A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD, a Tony nominated Broadway musical with music by Robert Reale, book and lyrics by Willie Reale (they're brothers), music direction by Ryan deSouza at the Court House Theatre Opens Nov 13 • Runs through December
PUBLICITY BLURB: “Merry Almost-Christmas, happy that you’re here. Merry Almost-Christmas, Happy Almost-New Year.” Follow the entertaining adventures of two amphibious friends with decidedly different personalities in this magical holiday musical based on Arnold Lobel’s beloved books. A Tony nominee for best musical, best score and best book, this wonderful story is sure to warm even the coldest heart. Frog is happy-go-lucky and Toad is a cranky pants, but the pair get along famously as they go through the four seasons together in the woods. Children as young as three and as old as 90 will be enchanted by this colourful production. We promise you will leave humming the songs and longing for “Cookies” throughout the holidays.
NOTE: Family Pre-Show Workshop
Pre-show fun! Enjoy an interactive workshop prior to each performance of The Wind in the Willows and A Year with Frog and Toad. $10 with theatre ticket. Call 1-800-511-7429 to book. See calendar for dates and times.
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RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA at the Festival Theatre (Holiday Stage) Opens Nov 20 • Runs through December
PUBLICITY BLURB: “In my own little corner, in my own little chair, I can be whatever I want to be.” Experience Cinderella like never before in this enchanting and cheeky stage adaptation of the classic fairytale. Step into a kingdom far away where glass slippers fit just right, pumpkins transform into carriages and dreams come true – all with a little help from a fairy godmother! The story of the girl who lived in the cinders reminds us that kindness is stronger than cruelty. Featuring some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible,” “Ten Minutes Ago” and “Stepsisters’ Lament,” this timeless musical treasure is a holiday treat for the whole family.
NOTE: Mini Manners Matinees offer a Workshop and Children’s Tea
November 14 – December 19 Prior to Saturday matinees of Cinderella.
By royal decree you and your family are invited to tea. Learn about royal etiquette and play make believe. Cookies and punch are provided. $10 with a ticket to Cinderella. Recommended for ages 5-10. Call 1-800-511-7429 to book.
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THE STRATFORD FESTIVAL OFFERINGS THIS YEAR ARE:
Festival Theatre
THE TEMPEST Opened Apr 21 • Closes Nov 1, 2026
GUYS AND DOLLS Opened Apr 22 • Closes Nov 1, 2026
SOMETHING ROTTEN! Opened Apr 23 • Closes Nov 1, 2026
Avon Theatre
WAITING FOR GODOT Opened Apr 24 • Closes Nov 1, 2026
DEATH OF A SALESMAN Opened Apr 25 • Closes Nov 1, 2026
THE HOBBIT Opened Apr 26 • Closes Nov 1, 2026
Tom Patterson Theatre
THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Opened Apr 27 • Closes Nov 1, 2026
SATURDAY, SUNDAY, MONDAY Opened Apr 28 • Closes Nov 1, 2026
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM Opened Apr 29 • Closes Nov 1, 2026
Studio Theatre
OTHELLO Opened Apr 30 • Closes Nov 1, 2026
THE TAO OF THE WORLD Opened May 1 • Closes Nov 1, 2026
THE KING JAMES BIBLE PLAY Opened May 2 • Closes Nov 1, 2026
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SHEA'S BUFFALO 2026-2027 Five Star Bank Broadway shows presented at Shea's Buffalo Theatre 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-0850 sheas.org will include ...
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ — September 12–19, 2026
ALICIA KEYS’ HELL’S KITCHEN — October 27 – November 1, 2026
THE GREAT GATSBY — November 10–15, 2026
THE SOUND OF MUSIC — December 8–13, 2026
DEATH BECOMES HER — February 16–21, 2027
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD — March 31 – April 8, 2027
OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL — June 22–27, 2027
Also, the Gallagher Encore Series (Subscriber Add‑Ons)
(Not part of the Five Star Bank series, but announced alongside it) are
BEETLEJUICE — March 5–7, 2027
JERSEY BOYS — May 18–23, 2027
SIX — June 8–13, 2027
The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.
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The 35th annual Artie Awards, honoring excellence in Western New York theater, were presented on Monday, June 8, 2026 at Asbury Hall at 341 Delaware Avenue (Babeville). Maria Pedro, Jake Hayes, and Anthony Chase were the hosts with Joe Isgar as the music director. Tickets were $30 with proceeds going to local AIDS charities.
2026 Artie Award Winners — Buffalo, NY (scroll down to see all the nominations)
Outstanding Production of a Play
The Book of Will — Road Less Traveled Productions / Shakespeare in Delaware Park
Outstanding Production of a Musical
Come from Away — MusicalFare
Outstanding Direction of a Play
Kyle LoConti — Sheltered
Outstanding Direction of a Musical
Jessica Hillman McCord — Islander
Outstanding Music Direction
Allen Paglia — Urinetown
Outstanding Choreography
Naila Ansari Carbonell Catilo — Dreamgirls
Outstanding Ensemble of a Play
The Cottage — Alleyway Theatre
Outstanding Ensemble of a Musical
Urinetown — Second Generation Theatre
Outstanding Leading Actor in a Play
Robert Creighton — A Skull in Connemara
Outstanding Leading Actress in a Play
Aleks Malejs — Thirst
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play
Michael Starzynski — Irish Play
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play
VerNia Sharisse Garvin — Twelfth Night
Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical
Quinn McGillion — Jesus Christ Superstar
Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical
Michele Marie Roberts — Come from Away
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical
Augustus Donaldson — Dreamgirls
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical
Alexandria Watts — Come from Away
Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role
Joey Bucheker — Shrek
Outstanding Costume Design
Collin Ranney — Game of Love and Chance
Emanuel Fried Award for New Play
Bella Poynton — The Girl in the Washroom
Outstanding Set Design
Dyan Burlingame — The Book of Will
Outstanding Technical Element
Diane Almeter Jones — Props, A Skull in Connemara
Katharine Cornell Awards
Ryan Cupello — Actor, Or, Irish Classical Theatre Company
Justin Lahue — Set Design, Oak, Alleyway Theatre
Career Achievement Honoree (2026)
Brian Cavanagh
THE NOMINATIONS:
Scroll up to see the winners. The 2026 Artie Award Nominations (copied from https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/post/2026-artie-award-nominations) are below. Visit theatertalkbuffalo.com for the list of winners.
Outstanding Production of a Play
The Book of Will – Road Less Traveled Productions
The Cottage – Alleyway Theatre
Hedda Gabler – D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre
On A First Name Basis – Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre
Sheltered – Jewish Repertory Theatre
A Skull in Connemara – Irish Classical Theatre Company
Outstanding Production of a Musical
Come from Away – MusicalFare
Crazy For You – Lancaster Opera House
Dreamgirls – Ansari/Saxon Productions
Ghost Brothers of Darkland County – Road Less Traveled Productions
Islander – Irish Classical Theatre Company
Mamma Mia! – Second Generation Theatre
Outstanding Direction of a Play
Mike Doben – The Girl in the Washroom (BUA / First Look Buffalo Theatre Company)
Lara D. Haberberger – Gidion’s Knot (Brazen-Faced Varlets)
John Hurley – The Book of Will (RLTP)
Matthew LaChiusa – Irish Play (ART)
Kyle LoConti – Sheltered (JRT)
Steve Vaughan – Conscience (JRT)
Outstanding Direction of a Musical
Chris Kelly – White Christmas (MusicalFare)
Randall Kramer – Come from Away (MusicalFare)
Daniel F. Lendzian – Shrek (O’Connell & Co)
Lisa Ludwig – Mamma Mia! (Second Generation Theatre)
Jessica Hillman McCord – Islander (ICTC)
Doug Weyand – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County (RLTP)
Outstanding Music Direction
Matt Caputy – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County
Joe Isgar – Penelope
Allen Paglia – Urinetown
Theresa Quinn – Come from Away
Karen Saxon – Dreamgirls
Stephen Schapero – Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Outstanding Choreography
Joey Bucheker – Curtains (O’Connell & Co)
Naila Ansari Carbonell Catilo – Dreamgirls (Ansari/Saxon Productions)
Kristy Cavanagh – Urinetown (Second Generation Theatre)
Michael Deeb Weaver – Mamma Mia! (Second Generation Theatre)
Eric Deeb Weaver – Hairspray (MusicalFare)
Michael Oliver Walline – Jesus Christ Superstar (MusicalFare)
Outstanding Ensemble of a Play
The Book of Will – Road Less Traveled Productions
The Brothers Size – Ujima Theatre Company
Conscience.– Jewish Repertory Theatre
The Cottage – Alleyway Theatre
Exit Strategy – Road Less Traveled Productions
Sheltered – Jewish Repertory Theatre
Outstanding Ensemble of a Musical
Between the Lines, Bellissima
Godspell – Ujima Theatre Company
Shrek – O’Connell & Company
String – D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre
Urinetown – Second Generation Theatre
White Christmas – MusicalFare Theatre
Outstanding Leading Actor in a Play
Chris Avery – Richard III
Robert Creighton – A Skull in Connemara
Rick Lattimer – Preservation
Jordan Levin – Just for Us
Cory McCants – The Brothers Size
Peter Palmisano – On a First Name Basis
Outstanding Leading Actress in a Play
Paige Cummings – The Girl in the Washroom
Josie DiVincenzo – Conscience
Rebecca Elkin – Sheltered
Sabrina Kahwaty Garcia – The Laughing Troll Café
Kate LoConti‑Alcocer – Hedda Gabler
Aleks Malejs – Thirst
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play
Brendan Didio – A Skull in Connemara
Peter Johnson – Thirst
Stan Klimecko – Things with Friends
Dave Spychalski – The Game of Love and Chance
Michael Starzynski – Irish Play
Nick Stevens – Conscience
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play
Kristin Bentley – Mr. Wolf
Diane DiBernardo – Exit Strategy
VerNia Sharisse Garvin – Twelfth Night
Pamela Rose Mangus – A Skull in Connemara
Shanntina Moore – Things with Friends
Maria Pedro – Sheltered
Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical
Tiger Brown – Jesus Christ Superstar
George L. Brown – Dreamgirls
Louis Colaiacovo – Hairspray
Nicholas Lama – Curtains
Quinn McGillion – Jesus Christ Superstar
Marc Sacco – Urinetown
Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical
Dasia Cervi – Dreamgirls
Kelly Copps – Mamma Mia!
Amy Jakiel – Penelope
Kayla McSorley – Islander
Michele Marie Roberts – Come from Away
Audrianna Yates – Shrek
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical
Bobby Cooke – Crazy for You
Augustus Donaldson – Dreamgirls
Phil Farugia – Mamma Mia!
Jake Hayes – Shrek
Austin Marshall – Hairspray
Matt Witten – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical
Arin Lee Dandes – Urinetown
Anna Fernandez – Crazy for You
Mary Coppola Gjurich – White Christmas
Bethany Moore – Mamma Mia!
Debbie Pappas Sham – Come from Away
Alexandria Watts – Come from Away
Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role
Michael Blasdell – Pure Glitter
Joey Bucheker – Shrek
Nicole Cimato – Lucky Stiff
Kevin Craig – Twelfth Night
Jeremy Kreuzer – The Book of Will
Kate Olena – Precious Little
Outstanding Costume Design
Ann R. Emo – A Christmas Carol
Phylicia Robinson Dove – Dreamgirls
Kari Drozd – Sheltered
Collin Ranney – Game of Love and Chance
Ken Shaw – Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas
Todd Warfield – The Book of Will
Emanuel Fried Award for New Play
Ian Downes – Retail Horror
Scott Elmegreen and Drew Fornarola – The Laughing Troll Café
Daniel F. Lendzian – A Christmas Carol
Bella Poynton – The Girl in the Washroom
John Snodgrass – Ready, Set, Rerun
Outstanding Set Design
Primo Thomas – Crocodile Fever
Collin Ranney – A Skull in Connemara
J. Marc Quattlebaum – The Game of Love and Chance
Dyan Burlingame – The Book of Will
Hyla Stellhorn – Islander
Chris Cavanagh – Mamma Mia!
Outstanding Technical Element
Chris Cavanagh – Projections, Conscience
Diane Almeter Jones – Props, A Skull in Connemara
J. Marc Quattlebaum – Puppet, Crocodile Fever
Nicholas Quinn – Sound, Ghost Brothers of Darkland County
John Rickus – Lighting, Mr. Wolf
Emma Schimminger – Lighting/Sound, A Christmas Carol
2026 CAREER ACHIEVEMENT HONOREE – Brian Cavanagh