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Theater Talk

Theater Talk: Shea's finally starts expansion (yaaay!); Bianca Marroquín coming to Rochester for KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN; Buffalo's Daniel Croix Henderson in IMAGINARY INVALID, Shawfest's Sara Farb as Fanny and Matt Alfano as Eddie both phenomenal in FUNNY GIRL.

By Anthony Chase,
Peter Hall
Published August 21, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
David Cooper
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shawfest.com

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about Shea's expansion (more toilets and some elevators, too); Bianca Marroquín coming to Rochester in KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN; Bill Irwin and Buffalo's Daniel Croix Henderson in THE IMAGINARY INVALID; at the Shaw Festival Sara Farb as Fanny Brice and Matt Alfano as Eddie in a stunning Broadway worthy FUNNY GIRL, don't miss this one. And Desiderio's Dinner Theatre's AN OLD FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER continues.

And, finally, CURTAIN UP! IS SEPTEMBER 18. So put it on your calendar: Curtain Up! the official opening night of the Western New York professional theatre season will be on Friday, September 18 when Buffalo’s theatre season kicks off with parties, premieres, and one big Main Street celebration. For information visit tda-wny.com/event/curtain-up-2026/ On the Monday prior, September 14th, children’s theater pioneer Meg Quinn, co-founder of Buffalo's Theater of Youth will be honored with a star in the Buffalo Theatre District. The installation ceremony will begin at 5:30PM in the lobby of the newly renovated Shea’s 710 Theatre, followed by unveiling of the star outside on the Plaza of Stars. A reception will follow immediately after at The Bijou, 646 Main St.

SEE LISTINGS for these and the Shaw Festival below.

Anthony's December 8-11 trip to New York City billed as "NYC Holiday Magic" will include Shopping, The Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall, Broadway's SCHMIGADOON, with options for more Broadway on your own with Anthony! Join BTPM and Theater Talk’s Anthony Chase for an unforgettable New York City getaway, December 8 – 11. Experience the magic of Manhattan at holiday time. Visit btpm.org/events/travel-club

Remember, Anthony's September 10th bus trip with BTPM to see FUNNY GIRL at Shawfest will be September 10, 2026 from 8:15am to 7:30pm (it's a day trip). Visit btpm.org/events/travel-club

SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LOCAL, SHAW, STRATFORD, AND SHEA'S TOURING SHOW LISTINGS.

For in-depth reviews and an extensive memory of Katy Clancy, check out Anthony's blog theatertalkbuffalo.com. Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising Buffalorising.com).

And remember: when getting tickets for any venue, please start with the producing company's own website, but especially for the three Shea's venues, go through Shea's box office, the producing company, or Ticketmaster. But DO NOT buy tickets from any other third-party vendor unless re-directed there by the producing company's own website. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.

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LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or NEXT MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSINGS: None

OPENINGS: None

CONTINUING:

AN OLD FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER, a play by Joe DiPietro, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Lisa Hinca, Steven J Brachmann, Jay Byron, Justin Chortie, John DellaContrada, and Lillian Reszel. 6/18 - 8/30 on a variety of days with evening dinners at 6:00, shows at 7:30; Matinees dinners at 1:00pm,shows at 2:30. Presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga, NY 14227. (716) 395-3207.

PUBLICITY BLURB: AN OLD FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER - A MURDER, A MYSTERY, A MOTHER is by one of today’s most eclectic playwrights, Joe DiPietro, with a reputation underscored by the sheer range of his work — from the long‑running musical revue LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE to the cult‑comic rock musical THE TOXIC AVENGER, to the Tony Award Winning MEMPHIS, to NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT, and sharply contrasting plays such as OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS, and CONSCIENCE (recently seen at Jewish Repertory Theatre) demonstrating a versatility that spans heartfelt comedy, satirical musicals, mystery thrillers, and contemporary drama. In this play, on a stormy night in 1943, the Claythorne family gathers as mystery writer Arthur Whittington announces the Colonel has secretly changed his will—cutting out one daughter, though no one knows which. Tensions spike, and when a murder occurs before junior Detective Paul Peck arrives, every relative becomes a suspect. With backstabbing, romantic sparks, and sharp‑eyed Mrs. Peck offering blunt wisdom, the case twists through secrets and betrayals in this comic spoof of 1940s murder mysteries.

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FOOLS AND FOES, the touring production of Shakespeare in Delaware Park, directed by Nathaniel Higgins, starring Paige Cummings, Cody Gooley, Camille Keeves, Devin Klumpp, Sue McCormack, and Julianna Tracey. 6/10 - 8/24 All performances at 7:00 pm. All performances are free and open to the public. Touring dates and locations can be found at shakespeareindelawarepark.org. The final show will be August 24th at Sahlen Field (1 James D Griffin Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14203)

FOOLS AND FOES PUBLICITY BLURB: Shakespeare in Delaware Park's 51st season again has offered a touring production, FOOLS AND FOES, a fast-paced, family-friendly show featuring Shakespeare's most memorable clowns, tricksters, heroes, and villains. The touring production has been traveling to locations throughout Western New York this summer, bringing free professional theatre directly to communities across the region. One of the highlights of the tour will be a special performance at Sahlen Field on August 24, bringing the Bard to the ballpark for a unique evening of Shakespeare in downtown Buffalo. All performances are free and open to the public.

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Curtain Up! the official opening night of the Western New York professional theatre season on Friday, September 18 when Buffalo’s theatre season kicks off with parties, premieres, and one big Main Street celebration. For information visit tda-wny.com/event/curtain-up-2026/ On Monday, September 14th, longtime arts leader and children’s theater pioneer Meg Quinn will be honored with a star in the Buffalo Theatre District. The installation ceremony will begin at 5:30PM in the lobby of the newly renovated Shea’s 710 Theatre, followed by unveiling of the star outside on the Plaza of Stars. A reception will follow immediately after at The Bijou, 646 Main St. Curtain Up! will be held on Friday, September 18th in Downtown Buffalo.

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THE SHAW FESTIVAL OFFERINGS THIS 2026 ARE:

SLEUTH by Anthony Shaffer (Peter Schaffer's twin brother), directed by Peter Fernandes — Court House Theatre Opened Apr 2 • Closes Oct 9

Approximate run time 2 hours (includes one 20 minute intermission)

Age recommendation 13+

PUBLICITY BLURB: When a celebrated mystery writer invites his wife’s lover to their home in the English countryside, all is not as it seems. What unfolds is a fiendishly clever game of psychology and deception – but who is playing with whom? And is it really just a game? This Tony and Edgar award-winning play is a quintessential crime thriller guaranteed to provide an edge-of-your-seat experience. Perfect for whodunit fans. Mature content.

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FUNNY GIRL Music by Jule Styne, Lyrics by Bob Merrill, directed by Eda Holmes — Festival Theatre Opened Apr 24 • Closes Oct 3

Approximate run time 2 hours and 40 minutes (includes intermission)

Age recommendation 10+

PUBLICITY BLURB: Fanny Brice has everything it takes to be Broadway’s next big thing: the voice, the charm and more than a little chutzpah. But does she have “the look?” This touching comedy explores her unlikely rise to stardom with the Ziegfeld Follies as well as her turbulent love life with gambler Nick Arnstein. One of the greatest musical scores of all time, Funny Girl includes classics like “Don’t Rain on My Parade”, “I’m the Greatest Star”, “People” and much more.

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JEEVES & WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE, a play created from the works of P.G. Wodehouse by Robert Goodale and David Goodale, directed by Brendan McMurtry-Howlett at the newly appointed Court House Theatre (new plush seats, proscenium stage, elevator available) It opened May 8 and closes Oct 10 Approximate run time 2 hours (includes one 20 minute intermission) Age recommendation 8+

PUBLICITY BLURB: Canadian premiere! Bertie Wooster is a young aristocrat who is forever getting himself into frightful scrapes. Thank goodness he has a butler, the legendarily unruffled Jeeves, to come to his rescue, usually without his even noticing. Based on a 1938 P.G. Wodehouse novel it's performed by three remarkable actors (Damien Atkins as Jeeves, Jeff Irving as Bertie, and Travis Seetoo as a variety of people) bringing to life a host of characters. This Olivier award-winning play is a celebration of both theatrical virtuosity and pure silliness.

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THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS, based on the play Toad of Toad Hall by A.A. Milne adapted and directed by Fiona Sauder at the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre. Opened May 22 • Closes Sep 27

PUBLICITY BLURB: “There is nothing, absolutely nothing, half so much worth doing as simply messing about by a river.”

Come along with young, impressionable Mole as he heads to the riverbank and meets the resourceful Rat, the grumpy Badger and the irrepressible Mr Toad. When Toad’s passion for fast cars gets him in trouble, the other three must save him. Based on the much-loved 1908 children’s novel, this play about friendship, loyalty and the joy of getting into trouble is perfect for the whole family. Family Pre-Show Workshop... Pre-show fun! Enjoy an interactive workshop prior to each performance of The Wind in the Willows and A Year with Frog and Toad. $10 with theatre ticket. Call 1-800-511-7429 to book.

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ONE FOR THE POT by Ray Cooney and Tony Hilton, directed by Chris Abraham at the Festival Theatre Opened May 27 • Closes Oct 11

PUBLICITY BLURB: Billy Hickory Wood is set to inherit a proper pot of cash. A wealthy businessman has decided to give £10,000 to the family of his former partner, and Billy is the sole living relation. Right? Wrong. Cue the arrival of several, hitherto unknown and identical, Hickory Wood siblings (all played by the same actor) looking to claim what they’re owed. To say that chaos ensues would be an understatement. The team that brought you One Man, Two Guvnors (2024) is reunited for this legendary farce.

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HEARTBREAK HOUSE play by Bernard Shaw, directed by Tim Carroll at the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre. Opened Jun 20 • Closes Oct 3

PUBLICITY BLURB: “If we women were particular about men's characters, we should never get married at all.” The shadows of war may be gathering, but for most of the weekend guests at Heartbreak House, the big questions are about love and marriage. As the couples waltz in a dance of ever-changing partners, only the enigmatic old sea dog Captain Shotover seems to see what is coming towards them. Often ranked as one of the great plays of all time, Heartbreak House is Shaw at his most entertaining and mysterious.

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AMADEUS play by Peter Shaffer, directed by Tim Carroll at the Festival Theatre. Opened Jul 8 • Closes Oct 4

PUBLICITY BLURB: “It seemed to me I heard the voice of God … and it was the voice of an obscene child!” Antonio Salieri is a pious, conscientious man—and the greatest composer in the Austrian Empire. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is a young, foolish show-off — and apparently no threat. Except that Salieri can hear what no one else can: this ridiculous boy is perhaps the greatest musical genius ever to have lived. How can God have played such a trick on Salieri? To reward his devotion by rubbing his nose in his own mediocrity? There is only one possible revenge: God’s beloved, Amadeus, must be destroyed. This story of genius and the price it extracts is one of the greatest and most ravishing experiences in theatrical history.

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OHIO STATE MURDERS, play by Adrienne Kennedy, directed by Philip Akin at the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre. Opened Jul 19 • Closes Oct 3

PUBLICITY BLURB: “You reap no respect when you wring your hands: To weep like a woman is not judged wise." Suzanne, an acclaimed Black author, returns to her alma mater, Ohio State University, to give a speech on the violent nature of her writing. Confronted with the dark memories of her past, she unravels the painful truth of what happened in 1949, during her time as a student. This haunting and provocative play, penned by legendary playwright Adrienne Kennedy, is a poignant exploration of race, identity and grief. Mature content.

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A NEW WORK IN PROGRESS by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins at the Court House Theatre. Opens Aug 1 • Closes Sep 5

PUBLICITY BLURB: We are thrilled to announce the premiere of a new workshop presentation from 2025 Pulitzer and Tony award-winning playwright, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. Following our memorable productions of his plays An Octoroon (2017) and Everybody (2022), we asked Branden to come and make a new work with our Shaw Ensemble. This workshop presentation, from one of the world’s leading playwrights, will have a limited run of presentations. See it before anyone else does!

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Holiday season 2026 at the Shaw Festival opens in November

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD, a Tony nominated Broadway musical with music by Robert Reale, book and lyrics by Willie Reale (they're brothers), music direction by Ryan deSouza at the Court House Theatre Opens Nov 13 • Runs through December

PUBLICITY BLURB: “Merry Almost-Christmas, happy that you’re here. Merry Almost-Christmas, Happy Almost-New Year.” Follow the entertaining adventures of two amphibious friends with decidedly different personalities in this magical holiday musical based on Arnold Lobel’s beloved books. A Tony nominee for best musical, best score and best book, this wonderful story is sure to warm even the coldest heart. Frog is happy-go-lucky and Toad is a cranky pants, but the pair get along famously as they go through the four seasons together in the woods. Children as young as three and as old as 90 will be enchanted by this colourful production. We promise you will leave humming the songs and longing for “Cookies” throughout the holidays.

NOTE: Family Pre-Show Workshop

Pre-show fun! Enjoy an interactive workshop prior to each performance of The Wind in the Willows and A Year with Frog and Toad. $10 with theatre ticket. Call 1-800-511-7429 to book. See calendar for dates and times.

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RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA at the Festival Theatre (Holiday Stage) Opens Nov 20 • Runs through December

PUBLICITY BLURB: “In my own little corner, in my own little chair, I can be whatever I want to be.” Experience Cinderella like never before in this enchanting and cheeky stage adaptation of the classic fairytale. Step into a kingdom far away where glass slippers fit just right, pumpkins transform into carriages and dreams come true – all with a little help from a fairy godmother! The story of the girl who lived in the cinders reminds us that kindness is stronger than cruelty. Featuring some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible,” “Ten Minutes Ago” and “Stepsisters’ Lament,” this timeless musical treasure is a holiday treat for the whole family.

NOTE: Mini Manners Matinees offer a Workshop and Children’s Tea

November 14 – December 19 Prior to Saturday matinees of Cinderella.

By royal decree you and your family are invited to tea. Learn about royal etiquette and play make believe. Cookies and punch are provided. $10 with a ticket to Cinderella. Recommended for ages 5-10. Call 1-800-511-7429 to book.

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THE STRATFORD FESTIVAL OFFERINGS THIS YEAR ARE:

Festival Theatre

THE TEMPEST Opened Apr 21 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

GUYS AND DOLLS Opened Apr 22 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

SOMETHING ROTTEN! Opened Apr 23 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

Avon Theatre

WAITING FOR GODOT Opened Apr 24 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

DEATH OF A SALESMAN Opened Apr 25 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

THE HOBBIT Opened Apr 26 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

Tom Patterson Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Opened Apr 27 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

SATURDAY, SUNDAY, MONDAY Opened Apr 28 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM Opened Apr 29 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

Studio Theatre

OTHELLO Opened Apr 30 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

THE TAO OF THE WORLD Opened May 1 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

THE KING JAMES BIBLE PLAY Opened May 2 • Closes Nov 1, 2026

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SHEA'S BUFFALO 2026-2027 Five Star Bank Broadway shows presented at Shea's Buffalo Theatre 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-0850 sheas.org will include ...

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ — September 12–19, 2026

ALICIA KEYS’ HELL’S KITCHEN — October 27 – November 1, 2026

THE GREAT GATSBY — November 10–15, 2026

THE SOUND OF MUSIC — December 8–13, 2026

DEATH BECOMES HER — February 16–21, 2027

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD — March 31 – April 8, 2027

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL — June 22–27, 2027

Also, the Gallagher Encore Series (Subscriber Add‑Ons)

(Not part of the Five Star Bank series, but announced alongside it) are

BEETLEJUICE — March 5–7, 2027

JERSEY BOYS — May 18–23, 2027

SIX — June 8–13, 2027

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

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The 35th annual Artie Awards, honoring excellence in Western New York theater, were presented on Monday, June 8, 2026 at Asbury Hall at 341 Delaware Avenue (Babeville). Maria Pedro, Jake Hayes, and Anthony Chase were the hosts with Joe Isgar as the music director. Tickets were $30 with proceeds going to local AIDS charities.

2026 Artie Award Winners — Buffalo, NY (scroll down to see all the nominations)

Outstanding Production of a Play

The Book of Will — Road Less Traveled Productions / Shakespeare in Delaware Park

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Come from Away — MusicalFare

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Kyle LoConti — Sheltered

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Jessica Hillman McCord — Islander

Outstanding Music Direction

Allen Paglia — Urinetown

Outstanding Choreography

Naila Ansari Carbonell Catilo — Dreamgirls

Outstanding Ensemble of a Play

The Cottage — Alleyway Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble of a Musical

Urinetown — Second Generation Theatre

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Play

Robert Creighton — A Skull in Connemara

Outstanding Leading Actress in a Play

Aleks Malejs — Thirst

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play

Michael Starzynski — Irish Play

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play

VerNia Sharisse Garvin — Twelfth Night

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical

Quinn McGillion — Jesus Christ Superstar

Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical

Michele Marie Roberts — Come from Away

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical

Augustus Donaldson — Dreamgirls

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical

Alexandria Watts — Come from Away

Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role

Joey Bucheker — Shrek

Outstanding Costume Design

Collin Ranney — Game of Love and Chance

Emanuel Fried Award for New Play

Bella Poynton — The Girl in the Washroom

Outstanding Set Design

Dyan Burlingame — The Book of Will

Outstanding Technical Element

Diane Almeter Jones — Props, A Skull in Connemara

Katharine Cornell Awards

Ryan Cupello — Actor, Or, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Justin Lahue — Set Design, Oak, Alleyway Theatre

Career Achievement Honoree (2026)

Brian Cavanagh

THE NOMINATIONS:

Scroll up to see the winners. The 2026 Artie Award Nominations (copied from https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/post/2026-artie-award-nominations) are below. Visit theatertalkbuffalo.com for the list of winners.

Outstanding Production of a Play

The Book of Will – Road Less Traveled Productions

The Cottage – Alleyway Theatre

Hedda Gabler – D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

On A First Name Basis – Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre

Sheltered – Jewish Repertory Theatre

A Skull in Connemara – Irish Classical Theatre Company

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Come from Away – MusicalFare

Crazy For You – Lancaster Opera House

Dreamgirls – Ansari/Saxon Productions

Ghost Brothers of Darkland County – Road Less Traveled Productions

Islander – Irish Classical Theatre Company

Mamma Mia! – Second Generation Theatre

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Mike Doben – The Girl in the Washroom (BUA / First Look Buffalo Theatre Company)

Lara D. Haberberger – Gidion’s Knot (Brazen-Faced Varlets)

John Hurley – The Book of Will (RLTP)

Matthew LaChiusa – Irish Play (ART)

Kyle LoConti – Sheltered (JRT)

Steve Vaughan – Conscience (JRT)

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Chris Kelly – White Christmas (MusicalFare)

Randall Kramer – Come from Away (MusicalFare)

Daniel F. Lendzian – Shrek (O’Connell & Co)

Lisa Ludwig – Mamma Mia! (Second Generation Theatre)

Jessica Hillman McCord – Islander (ICTC)

Doug Weyand – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County (RLTP)

Outstanding Music Direction

Matt Caputy – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

Joe Isgar – Penelope

Allen Paglia – Urinetown

Theresa Quinn – Come from Away

Karen Saxon – Dreamgirls

Stephen Schapero – Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Outstanding Choreography

Joey Bucheker – Curtains (O’Connell & Co)

Naila Ansari Carbonell Catilo – Dreamgirls (Ansari/Saxon Productions)

Kristy Cavanagh – Urinetown (Second Generation Theatre)

Michael Deeb Weaver – Mamma Mia! (Second Generation Theatre)

Eric Deeb Weaver – Hairspray (MusicalFare)

Michael Oliver Walline – Jesus Christ Superstar (MusicalFare)

Outstanding Ensemble of a Play

The Book of Will – Road Less Traveled Productions

The Brothers Size – Ujima Theatre Company

Conscience.– Jewish Repertory Theatre

The Cottage – Alleyway Theatre

Exit Strategy – Road Less Traveled Productions

Sheltered – Jewish Repertory Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble of a Musical

Between the Lines, Bellissima

Godspell – Ujima Theatre Company

Shrek – O’Connell & Company

String – D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

Urinetown – Second Generation Theatre

White Christmas – MusicalFare Theatre

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Play

Chris Avery – Richard III

Robert Creighton – A Skull in Connemara

Rick Lattimer – Preservation

Jordan Levin – Just for Us

Cory McCants – The Brothers Size

Peter Palmisano – On a First Name Basis

Outstanding Leading Actress in a Play

Paige Cummings – The Girl in the Washroom

Josie DiVincenzo – Conscience

Rebecca Elkin – Sheltered

Sabrina Kahwaty Garcia – The Laughing Troll Café

Kate LoConti‑Alcocer – Hedda Gabler

Aleks Malejs – Thirst

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play

Brendan Didio – A Skull in Connemara

Peter Johnson – Thirst

Stan Klimecko – Things with Friends

Dave Spychalski – The Game of Love and Chance

Michael Starzynski – Irish Play

Nick Stevens – Conscience

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play

Kristin Bentley – Mr. Wolf

Diane DiBernardo – Exit Strategy

VerNia Sharisse Garvin – Twelfth Night

Pamela Rose Mangus – A Skull in Connemara

Shanntina Moore – Things with Friends

Maria Pedro – Sheltered

Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical

Tiger Brown – Jesus Christ Superstar

George L. Brown – Dreamgirls

Louis Colaiacovo – Hairspray

Nicholas Lama – Curtains

Quinn McGillion – Jesus Christ Superstar

Marc Sacco – Urinetown

Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical

Dasia Cervi – Dreamgirls

Kelly Copps – Mamma Mia!

Amy Jakiel – Penelope

Kayla McSorley – Islander

Michele Marie Roberts – Come from Away

Audrianna Yates – Shrek

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical

Bobby Cooke – Crazy for You

Augustus Donaldson – Dreamgirls

Phil Farugia – Mamma Mia!

Jake Hayes – Shrek

Austin Marshall – Hairspray

Matt Witten – Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical

Arin Lee Dandes – Urinetown

Anna Fernandez – Crazy for You

Mary Coppola Gjurich – White Christmas

Bethany Moore – Mamma Mia!

Debbie Pappas Sham – Come from Away

Alexandria Watts – Come from Away

Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role

Michael Blasdell – Pure Glitter

Joey Bucheker – Shrek

Nicole Cimato – Lucky Stiff

Kevin Craig – Twelfth Night

Jeremy Kreuzer – The Book of Will

Kate Olena – Precious Little

Outstanding Costume Design

Ann R. Emo – A Christmas Carol

Phylicia Robinson Dove – Dreamgirls

Kari Drozd – Sheltered

Collin Ranney – Game of Love and Chance

Ken Shaw – Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas

Todd Warfield – The Book of Will

Emanuel Fried Award for New Play

Ian Downes – Retail Horror

Scott Elmegreen and Drew Fornarola – The Laughing Troll Café

Daniel F. Lendzian – A Christmas Carol

Bella Poynton – The Girl in the Washroom

John Snodgrass – Ready, Set, Rerun

Outstanding Set Design

Primo Thomas – Crocodile Fever

Collin Ranney – A Skull in Connemara

J. Marc Quattlebaum – The Game of Love and Chance

Dyan Burlingame – The Book of Will

Hyla Stellhorn – Islander

Chris Cavanagh – Mamma Mia!

Outstanding Technical Element

Chris Cavanagh – Projections, Conscience

Diane Almeter Jones – Props, A Skull in Connemara

J. Marc Quattlebaum – Puppet, Crocodile Fever

Nicholas Quinn – Sound, Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

John Rickus – Lighting, Mr. Wolf

Emma Schimminger – Lighting/Sound, A Christmas Carol

2026 CAREER ACHIEVEMENT HONOREE – Brian Cavanagh

Theater Talk 2026
Anthony Chase
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Peter Hall
Peter Hall has worn many hats. After 20 years of presenting music to listeners 5 days a week, Peter Hall retired, well mostly. Over the course of two decades, Peter’s distinctive voice and were heard by over a million listeners as host of CD Saturday, Mid Day Classics, and Afternoon Classics on BTPM Classical.
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Latest Episodes
  • Sandra Roberts as Kate in THE TAMING OF THE SHREW, final weekend
    Theater Talk: Final weekend for TAMING OF THE SHREW starring Sandra Roberts; Lisa Hinca stars at Desiderio's; Artie Award winning Katy Clancy remembered; David Bondrow to be remembered tomorrow at Lancaster Opera House
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about Desiderio's Dinner Theatre's production of AN OLD FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER where Lisa Hinca and Steven J. Brachman excel; the final weekend for Shakespeare in Delaware Park's THE TAMING OF THE SHREW; It's the final weekend to catch Sandra Roberts as "Kate" in Shakespeare in Delaware Park's current production of THE TAMING OF THE SHREW; a memory of Katy Clancy who was a stalwart of dinner theater in the 1970s and 80s who won an Artie for playing Reno Sweeney in ANYTHING GOES, she was a belter; and a reminder that longtime Artistic and Executive Director of the Lancaster Opera House David Bondrow will be memorialized at a gathering, come as you are, at the opera house on Saturday August 15th starting at 11am. And, finally, CURTAIN UP! IS SEPTEMBER 18. So put it on your calendar: Curtain Up! the official opening night of the Western New York professional theatre season will be on Friday, September 18 when Buffalo’s theatre season kicks off with parties, premieres, and one big Main Street celebration. For information visit tda-wny.com/event/curtain-up-2026/ On the Monday prior, September 14th, children’s theater pioneer Meg Quinn, co-founder of Buffalo's Theater of Youth will be honored with a star in the Buffalo Theatre District. The installation ceremony will begin at 5:30PM in the lobby of the newly renovated Shea’s 710 Theatre, followed by unveiling of the star outside on the Plaza of Stars. A reception will follow immediately after at The Bijou, 646 Main St.SEE LISTINGS for these and the Shaw Festival below.SEE LISTINGS for these and the Shaw Festival below.CLICK THROUGH OR SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS FOR LOCAL SHOWS, SHAWFEST, STRATFORD, AND SHEA'S TOURING SHOWS.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • CURTAIN UP! the official opening of the 2026-2027 professional theater season in Buffalo will be September 18
    Theater Talk: Curtain Up! Meg Quinn to get a star, David Bondrow memorial event at LOH on August 15, Shakespeare's TAMING continues as does Desiderio's FAMILY MURDER, Chautauqua presents August Wilson's HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED, live capture of FALLEN ANGELS coming.
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter look forward to Curtain Up! the official opening night of the Western New York professional theatre season on Friday, September 18 when Buffalo’s theatre season kicks off with parties, premieres, and one big Main Street celebration. For information visit tda-wny.com/event/curtain-up-2026/ On Monday, September 14th, children’s theater pioneer Meg Quinn, co-founder of Buffalo's Theater of Youth will be honored with a star in the Buffalo Theatre District. The installation ceremony will begin at 5:30PM in the lobby of the newly renovated Shea’s 710 Theatre, followed by unveiling of the star outside on the Plaza of Stars. A reception will follow immediately after at The Bijou, 646 Main St. Right now, Sandra Roberts continues to entertain audiences as "Kate" in Shakespeare in Delaware Park's current production of THE TAMING OF THE SHREW. Longtime Artistic and Executive Director of the Lancaster Opera House David Bondrow will be memorialized at a gathering, come as you are, at the opera house on Saturday August 15th starting at 11am. The opening weekend of the live-capture HADESTOWN is reported to have outsold the opening weekend of the live-capture of HAMILTON. FALLEN ANGELS, Noël Coward’s fizzy 1925 comedy starring Kelli O’Hara and Rose Byrne will have a new live‑capture release limited cinematic run on October 22. And the movie "Hamnet," a moving story about the death of Shakespeare's son is available to stream. Desiderio's Dinner Theatre continues with AN OLD FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER where Lisa Hinca and Steven J. Brachman excel.SEE LISTINGS for these and the Shaw Festival below.SEE LISTINGS for these and the Shaw Festival below.CLICK THROUGH OR SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS FOR LOCAL SHOWS, SHAWFEST, STRATFORD, AND SHEA'S TOURING SHOWS.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • Shakespeare in Delaware Park TAMING OF THE SHREW thumbnails
    Theater Talk: Sandra Roberts and Derek Emerson Powell command Shakespeare in Delaware Park's TAMING OF THE SHREW with a very funny cast, AN OLD FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER continues as does Shawfest (see listings).
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter praise Shakespeare in Delaware Park's second Main Stage production this summer, THE TAMING OF THE SHREW, very funny, ably directed by Brendan Didio, with a stellar "Kate" played by Sandra Roberts to Derek Emerson Powell's "Petruchio" and a quartet of Buffalo's funniest: Kevin Craig, Jake Hayes, Jeremy Kreuzer, and Dan Urtz. Desiderio's Dinner Theatre continues as well with AN OLD FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER where Lisa Hinca and Steven J. Brachman excel.SEE LISTINGS for these and the Shaw Festival below.CLICK THROUGH OR SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS FOR LOCAL SHOWS, SHAWFEST, STRATFORD, AND SHEA'S TOURING SHOWS.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • AN OLD FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER stars included L-R Steve Brachmann, Justin A Chortie, and Lisa Pitzonka Hinca
    Theater Talk: Shakespeare in Delaware Park's TAMING OF THE SHREW opens while FOOLS AND FOES continues in local parks (very funny). AN OLD FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER sends up every trope of the detective play at Desiderio's Dinner Theater, and this weekend you can see HADESTOWN (live film capture) in movie theaters.
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about FOOLS AND FOES, the touring production of Shakespeare in the Park (free) going from park to park in the area. The second Main Stage production, THE TAMING OF THE SHREW is now up and at Desiderio's Dinner Theatre it's with AN OLD FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER where Lisa Hinca and Steven J. Brachman excel. HADESTOWN: The Musical arrives in movie theaters as a limited, one week event beginning this Friday, July 24, 2026. This filmed live capture features the original Broadway cast, including André De Shields (who was a guest on Theater Talk). It's up at the four local Regals and the Amherst Theatre. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.CLICK THROUGH OR SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS FOR LOCAL SHOWS, SHAWFEST, STRATFORD, AND SHEA'S TOURING SHOWS.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • FOOLS AND FOES cast (Shakespeare in Delaware Park Touring Show)
    Theater Talk: Anthony's trip to NYC this month and the "Holiday Magic" tour in December. Locally FOOLS AND FOES (Shakespeare in Delaware Park's Touring show) and AN OLD FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER at Desiderio's Dinner Theater.. See listings (which also include Shaw Festival).
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about Anthony's recent trip to NYC to see DEATH OF A SALESMAN with Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf; RAGTIME at Lincoln Center, and GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO at the Perelman Performing Arts Center. Locally FOOLS AND FOES is the touring production of Shakespeare in the Park (free) going from park to park in the area. The next mainstage production will be THE TAMING OF THE SHREW. and Desiderio's Dinner Theatre is presenting AN OLD FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.CLICK THROUGH OR SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS FOR LOCAL SHOWS, SHAWFEST, STRATFORD, AND SHEA'S TOURING SHOWS.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • In HEARTBREAK HOUSE at the Shaw Festival Julia Course and Martin Happer
    Theater Talk: Shawfest in Niagara-on-the-Lake presents HEARTBREAK HOUSE which Shaw called his "fantasia in the Russian [Chekhov] manner on English themes.” Tim Carroll directs an all-star cast. Heading to Broadway? Anthony suggests reading the NYTimes and Playbill.com to keep in the know.
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about PERICLES at Shakespeare in Delaware Park, a fun 2 hours picnic with music by Tom Makar. Shawfest in Niagara-on-the-Lake presents HEARTBREAK HOUSE which Shaw called his "fantasia in the Russian [Chekhov] manner on English themes.” Tim Carroll directs that all-star cast. Heading to Broadway? Anthony suggests reading in the NYTimes "The 10 Most Mind-Altering Theater Moments of 2026 (So Far)" by Helen Shaw. Also, check out Playbill.com's schedule of upcoming cast changes as well as "Broadway Real Estate" to see which plays are coming or going. For example, Moulin Rouge will be replaced by PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL in 2027, about a bear "from deepest, darkest Peru!"CLICK THROUGH OR SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS FOR LOCAL SHOWS, SHAWFEST, STRATFORD, AND SHEA'S TOURING SHOWS.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • In PERICLES, Sean Patrick Ryan laments his fortunes while Tom Makar's band provides continuity through song
    Theater Talk: Shakespeare in Delaware Park's PERICLES makes for a fun 2 hour picnic outing, Shawfest is up and running and so is the Stratford Festival for some first rate theater right over the border.
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about PERICLES at Shakespeare in Delaware Park, a fun 2 hours picnic with music by Tom Makar. Then, a bit about Canada's Stratford Festival and Niagara-on-the-Lake's Shaw Festival with a reminder that July 8th is the deadine to reserve your seat for Anthony's September 10th bus trip with BTPM to see FUNNY GIRL at Shawfest - the bus trip, the show, and the dinner. Visit btpm.org/events/travel-club. Scroll down to see the local (Buffalo area) listings and then the Shaw Festival listings and then the Stratford Festival listings. CLICK THROUGH OR SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • For the defense L-R Renee Hawthorne, Adam Yellen, Nick Stevens in Aaron Sorkin's A FEW GOOD MEN, RLTP at Shea's 710
    Theater Talk: PERICLES at SiDP off to a fun start; A FEW GOOD MEN and GIRL ON AN ALTAR, both excellent, close this weekend; YALLA BITCH continues a touring show; deadline to join Anthony at Shawfest for FUNNY GIRL is July 8; deadline to enter drawing to see Broadway's Josh Groban in Canandaigua is June 30 (see listings for details).
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk a bit about PERICLES at Shakespeare in Delaware Park, YALLA BITCH touring throughout town, and Anthony's bus trip with BTPM to see FUNNY GIRL at Shawfest. The deadline is is July 8th to reserve your seat for the bus trip, the show, and the dinner. Visit btpm.org/events/travel-club. While you're on the BTPM website, enter the drawing to win a pair of tickets to see Broadway star Josh Groban on stage in Canandaigua on August 18. Five pairs of tickets will be drawn, but the deadline to enter is June 30. Visit btpm.org/giveaway. Closing this Sunday, June 28, are two excellent shows, A FEW GOOD MEN (Road Less Traveled Productions on the Shea's 710 stage) and Irish playwright Marina Carr's GIRL ON AN ALTAR at the Irish Classical Theater. Aaron Sorkin's A FEW GOOD MEN (it was this play before it was a movie) stays true to the original (no sappy Hollywood love interest); GIRL ON AN ALTAR by Irish playwright Marina Carr at Irish Classical shows us that for once, Clytemnestra isn’t the monster, she’s the wounded one; SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.CLICK THROUGH OR SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • In HIS GIRL WATSON Anna Fernandez stars in title role at the Alleyway
    Theater Talk: Anna Fernandez stars in HIS GIRL WATSON at the Alleyway, A FEW GOOD MEN (Road Less Traveled at Shea's 710) stays true to Sorkin's original script, the stunning GIRL ON AN ALTAR (Irish Classical) shows Clytemnestra as the wronged party, and THE BOOK OF MORMON opens a short run tonight at Shea's.
    This week on Theater Talk, it's all in the one block "Theatre District" as Anthony and Peter talk about Anna Fernandez, about to leave for New York, starring brilliantly in HIS GIRL WATSON: A SHERLOCK NOIR at the Alleyway; while down Main St. Aaron Sorkin's A FEW GOOD MEN (it was this play before it was a movie) stays true to the original (no sappy Hollywood love interest); GIRL ON AN ALTAR by Irish playwright Marina Carr at Irish Classical shows us that for once, Clytemnestra isn’t the monster, she’s the wounded one; and THE BOOK OF MORMON returns to Shea's for a limited run. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.CLICK THROUGH OR SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • GIRL ON AN ALTAR, an adaptation of Greek myth, opens at Irish Classical starring Keelie Sheridan, Jorge Luna and more
    Theater Talk: What a week! Pride, Tonys, Arties! Shakespeare has touring show FOOLS & FOES up and in neighborhoods, PERICLES opens soon. Both Marina Carr's GIRL ON AN ALTAR and Aaron Sorkin's A FEW GOOD MEN open, and THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE continues at Torn Space.
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter reflect on a busy weekend with Pride, the Tonys (remember Anthony called SCHMIGADOON as best musical), and the 2026 Artie Awards (35th annual!) held Monday June 8, at Babeville, hosted by Anthony Chase, Jake Hayes, Maria Pedro with music direction by Joe Isgar and stage management by Emma English. THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE, a collaboration of Torn Space and BUA continues. FOOLS AND FOES, the touring production of Shakespeare in Delaware Park just opened and next week PERICLES opens on the Saul Elkin stage in the park. Aaron Sorkin's A FEW GOOD MEN (it was a play before it was a movie) opened last night; GIRL ON AN ALTAR (think Greek tragedy) by Irish playwright Marina Carr opens tonight at Irish Classical. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS. Did you do that?SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.CLICK THROUGH OR SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.