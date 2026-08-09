The Scene Playlist for Aug. 9

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Shelf Life” - Weatherell // Toronto, ON

The brand new single from Weatherell is a “reflection on life’s impermanence and that our time is finite.” It’s the third song released from the upcoming debut album, Lonely Soul, due out September 18th.

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2. “Gobsmacked” - Hundred Plus Club // Buffalo, NY

Hundred Plus Club will be bringing their moody new wave to Milkies on Elmwood on Thursday, August 13th alongside Elemantra and Darksoft. Learn more about the show and others by regional artists on the regional music concert calendar .

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3. “Stupid” - Emma Whale // Hamilton, ON

Emma Whale isn’t only a singer/songwriter, but also an engineer and producer. She has worked on over 400 songs to date with indie rock bands, pop artists, country musicians, DJs, and “everything in between.”

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4. “Concrete” - Roger Bryan & the Orphans // Buffalo, NY

The debut single from the upcoming album, Open Chord Dispatch, showcases the classic sounds of Roger Bryan & the Orphans: “merging classic American songwriting with both grace and recklessness.”

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5. “So Surreal”- Deer Fang // St. Catharines, ON

Deer Fang is one of the most consistent live bands that I follow online, and now they have a new album under their belt (Forest for the Trees) to turn new audiences onto their shoegazy sludge rock. You can catch them at the Monarch Tavern on August 15th.

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6. “Juxtaposition” - Gathering Ground // Buffalo, NY

This song is my personal favorite by Gathering Ground, a band that rose to prominence in the 90’s sharing stages with the likes of Hum, Texas is the Reason, and The Sheila Divine.

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7. “Glimpse” - ackzz // Toronto, ON

Is it even The Scene if a new song by ackzz isn’t played? This track was actually submitted in July, but we’re spinning it now to welcome August.

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8. “Dignity” - York Street Thought Process // Toronto, ON

This duo has a very active live calendar and has been known to “capture audiences with their playful, authentic folk experience.”

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9. “CAUGHT UP” - Vaughn Maxwell // Buffalo, NY

Buffalo’s Vaughn Maxwell says that his hometown’s “resilient spirit and rich musical heritage fuel his emotive sound.” This is his latest single.

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10. “Broken Bones Country Road” - Teagan Johnston // Toronto, ON

Teagan Johnston’s new single, “Broken Bones Country Road,” comes with the announcement of her sophomore album, Big Time, which will be out October 2nd.

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11. “Dumb” - KOPPS // Rochester, NY

This song is such a banger, I can’t help but move every time I hear it. Fun fact: apparently a music supervisor of the hit Netflix show, You, agrees because the song was part of the soundtrack.

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12. “Call Everyone” - Pickup Year // West Seneca, NY

Pickup Year is a 4-piece band that is currently working on their debut album. They plan to release the record later this year.

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13. “Nervous Man in a $40 Room” - Hotel Etiquette // Buffalo, NY

It had been a minute since I’d spun Hotel Etiquette, so I figured why not? Also, this song title has to be one of the most descriptive around - all at once it leaves little, and much, to the imagination.

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14. “Chapters” - Saving David // Buffalo, NY

The latest single by Buffalo’s Saving David is a “heartfelt reflection on the people who shape our lives, even as we move into new chapters.”

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15. “All For Good” - The Half Smokes // Tillonsburg, ON

The Half Smokes are a Canadiana rock band with “folk and punk leanings” who have been together for 2.5 years. If you like what you hear, take note that they play “wherever they can” in Southern Ontario.”

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