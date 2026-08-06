Upcoming Local Shows 8/7 - 8/13
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario, and catch a show near you!
Friday, August 7
- Tough Old Bird and Indigo Bop at Duende at Silo City in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Black Budget, Josh Renegade, Trashwyre, and Untimely Dosage at Baby G in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Anxious Cricket, Paper Tigers, Cowboy Vampires, and The Nigh at Mohawk Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- The Foxy Thrills with Genecist and Danielle A at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
- We Love You Spud: A Fundraiser ft. The Mookies, Glam Vamps, and more at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 10 PM
Saturday, August 8
- Strange Summerfest ft. Strange Standard, Tsavo Highway, Threefold, Spud, Sara Elizabeth, TJ Zindle, and many more at Hilltop Inn & Grove in Alden, NY // 12 PM
- Clarissa Diokno at Gage Park in Brampton, ON // 4 PM
- Little Cake at Trinity Buffalo in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Taylynn, Techno Westerns, Hallowed Keys, and Rat Quartet at Handlebar in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Michael DeLano Band and Curtis Lovell at Revolver Records in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Justsam, Skyway, and Mother Nature's Son at Mohawk Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Monday, August 10
- Letter to Elise at Casa Azul in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
Thursday, August 13
- Darksoft, Elemantra, and Hundred Plus Club at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and Yellow Jack at Sportmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM