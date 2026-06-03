© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PRIDE EDITION | Diana Ross - I'm Coming Out feat. Notorious B.I.G., Ariana Grande & Childish Gambino

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Marc Smith
Published June 3, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT

I'm Coming Out, the iconic track by Diana Ross, was inspired by drag queens dressed as Diana. The song has since inspired other famous tracks, such as Biggie's Mo Money Mo Problems, and the Ariana Grande and Childish Gambino collab Break Your Heart Right Back.
Marc Smith
Marc Smith plays a vibrant blend of tracks, combining fresh releases with timeless favorites. His relaxed approach and deep knowledge of music create an engaging experience that keeps you listening. Marc offers the perfect balance of discovery and energy, the perfect companion to your day.
See stories by Marc Smith