PRIDE EDITION | Diana Ross - I'm Coming Out feat. Notorious B.I.G., Ariana Grande & Childish Gambino

I'm Coming Out, the iconic track by Diana Ross, was inspired by drag queens dressed as Diana. The song has since inspired other famous tracks, such as Biggie's Mo Money Mo Problems, and the Ariana Grande and Childish Gambino collab Break Your Heart Right Back.
Marc Smith plays a vibrant blend of tracks, combining fresh releases with timeless favorites. His relaxed approach and deep knowledge of music create an engaging experience that keeps you listening. Marc offers the perfect balance of discovery and energy, the perfect companion to your day.