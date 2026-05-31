The Scene Playlist for May 31

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. In honor of The Scene being on the air for three years, today's episode features all songs that were first aired on the program before making it into regular rotation on the station. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Edge of the Edge” - Ace of Wands // Toronto, ON

It’s shaping up to be a big summer for Ace of Wands: now that their highly anticipated album Future Wave is out, it seems like the band is poised to skyrocket to the next stage of their career. We were fortunate enough to air a live broadcast of their performance at Sonic Boom in Toronto last month and it was simply stellar. I can’t wait to see what’s next for this group. Instagram

2. “Didn’t You Lie To Me?” - Matches Laces // Buffalo, NY

Matches Laces is the solo project of Mike Santillo, a songwriter/musician who you may recognize from his days in The Tins . In an interview with local blog 1120 Press, Mike said that he often comes up with songs as he produces them: “the songs write themselves as I’m recording and adding layers.” I heard a rumor that you may be able to catch Matches Laces live on June 25th… guess you’ll have to keep an eye out for more details. Instagram

3. “Drag” - Sam Casey // Toronto, ON

Sam Casey is an extremely active live performer and, from her social media, is seemingly singing at Rivoli in Toronto every other week. She just played in St. Catharines last night with none other than Kasador (who you’ll find later in this playlist) and has a NXNE showcase on June 10th at, you guessed it, Rivoli. Instagram

4. “Don’t Eat Crow” - A.I. The Anomaly // Buffalo, NY

Aitina Fareed-Cooke, AKA A.I. The Anomaly, is always on the move. In addition to being a musician, poet, educator, and creative arts strategist, she’s the founder and head of Get Fokus’d Productions (not to mention Buffalo’s Poet Laureate). Just last month she hosted an exhibit at the Burchfield Penney Art Gallery titled Poetically Speaking which highlighted poetic voices through digital storytelling and literary art and earlier this month hosted a workshop in the same vein at the AKG. Be sure to keep up with her social media to see what’s next. Instagram

5. “Easier” - Sonny Baker // Buffalo, NY

Sonny Baker has been a staple in the Buffalo music scene for years: not only has he written and released several solo records, but he’s also played in bands such as Lazlo Hollyfeld, Wooden Waves, and A Hotel Nourishing. Additionally, he does a killer David Byrne-infused performance when he plays with The Talking Dead Heads, something I had the chance to witness live earlier this year at Sportsmens Tavern. Instagram

6. “Consolation Prize” - Ken Yates ft. Katie Pruitt // Toronto, ON

Originally from London, ON, Ken Yates studied at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston before embarking on his music career. He’s known for his introspective storytelling as well as his “signature blend of folk, indie, and rock.” I only need to listen to this song once for it to get stuck in my head for the rest of the day (and I never regret it). Instagram

7. “Charge It” - TVMTN // Buffalo, NY

I truly try not to play favorites on this program because I take a liking to so much of the music that gets submitted to the show, but TVMTN is one of my favorite discoveries since working on The Scene. Unlike so many of the other artists in the Harvest Sum family, for a while it seemed a rare occurrence that the band could be found playing out live, but recently that’s changing and I for one am thrilled. That said, I still haven’t had a chance to catch them - hoping to change that this summer! Instagram

8. “Take the Money” - Good Monster // Buffalo, NY

This song is just so dang catchy, bringing to mind early 00’s rock n’ roll such as Jet or The Dandy Warhols. Fittingly, the band played the Whiskey A-Go-Go in LA last year, which makes total sense in my head given their entire vibe. This song is from their latest album, MYTHOLOGY. Instagram

9. “SUNDAY” - Soyfruit // Buffalo, NY

An artist who simply self describes as “the magician,” Soyfruit makes music that’s easy to love. From the moment I heard their song “Appleseed” I was hooked, and so far they haven’t disappointed. If you like “SUNDAY” be sure to check out their EP Banana Luck Nut Case. Instagram

10. “My Luck” - Teagan Johnston // Toronto, ON

Formerly known as Little Coyote, Teagan Johnston was once signed to Egg Hunt Records, a label that has a very famous alum in Lucy Dacus. Over the past several months Teagan has released a string of new singles, “My Luck” being one of them. The song has a hazy music video that’s partially shot at a casino in Niagara Falls, ON and it fits the vibe like a glove. Instagram

11. “Cut It” - Kasador // Kingston, ON

The boys in Kasador sure know how to write an infectious melody, something that is apparent all over their latest album Momma Might’ve Raised a Fool. They are also self described “road dogs” and, when they aren’t in the studio, are endlessly on tour. They’re playing various dates all over Canada this summer - if you’re in the area, mark your calendar. You don’t want to miss this band while they’re still playing clubs, because I have a feeling that they won’t be some day soon. Instagram

12. “You only listen” - Passed Out // Buffalo, NY

Formed in Niagara Falls, NY in 2015, Passed Out’s music is “best paired with blasting down a highway on a hot summer night with a car full of friends,” or “all alone on a brisk early morning wintry walk.” I had a chance to interview songwriter Andy Pothier last year about their 10 years as a band as well as their latest album, I just don’t feel like myself anymore. Instagram

13. “Mourning Cloak” - Meagan Aversa // Toronto, ON

2024’s Blood Moon marked Meagan Aversa’s first solo release as she had previously released music with the band Velvet Beach . I can’t find much else about her, but what I can say is that the first time I heard this song I was hooked. It reminded me of Azure Ray or Soccer Mommy and I still find myself returning to it. Instagram

14. “All 4 U” - Franc$ // Buffalo, NY

Described as “a poet with a beat with heartfelt lyricism, uplifting messages, and an engaging live presence,” Buffalo’s Franc$ has been active since 2011. In 2019 he opened for Benny the Butcher on The Plugs I Met Tour, and since then has released three albums and various singles. We’ll see what 2026 holds. Instagram

15. “Pressure Waves” - Silks // Toronto, ON

Touting one of the most uncomfortable band statements I’ve ever read, Silks “invites you to breathe in reverse, lubricate your eyes, and look directly into the sun.” Although even the suggestion of looking straight in the sun makes my eyes tear up, Silks music is so good they make it almost seem worth it. The band will be playing Do West Fest at The Garrison in Toronto next weekend. Instagram

16. “Running Man” - Red Sun 1981 // Buffalo, NY

Red Sun 1981 is one of many projects by Jeff Kandefer, an artist who has made a home for all of his creations in My Daydream Records . Jeff specializes in shoegaze-y dream pop, and I think this track encapsulates it perfectly. “Running Man” caught my ear from the very first time I heard it, and I’ve enjoyed catching it in rotation during the week on more than one occasion. Instagram