The Scene Playlist for May 24

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Only the Good I Keep” - Broken Social Scene // Toronto, ON

When I saw a new track from Broken Social Scene in The Scene inbox this past week, my brain skipped a beat - wait, like, THAT Broken Social Scene? Yes, that Broken Social Scene. In case you missed it, the band has a new album out called Remember the Humans and this song is on it. And if there’s a chance you haven’t heard of them before, then educate yourself , because this was the group that helped birth projects like Feist and Metric and were featured on the Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World soundtrack.

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2. “let’s talk about last night” - FRANKIE FLOWERS // Waterloo, ON

This is the latest single from FRANKIE FLOWERS, an artist described as “making gritty, late night indie rock with indie sleaze revival energy.” This song in particular is inspired by such artists as LCD Soundsystem and Bloc Party, the latter of which I definitely hear the influence of in the vocal delivery, bopping rhythm section, and chorus-saturated guitars.

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3. “Cleveland” - Curtis Lovell // Buffalo, NY

If you have yet to see Curtis Lovell live, correct that on Saturday, May 30th at Revolver Records where they will be performing alongside Audi 3k, Be_Daylist, and Neftali with the Dominic Missana Band. Their performance using a capella and a looper is truly extraordinary to watch in real time.

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4. “Do It All Again” - Lazarettes // Toronto, ON

The new album by Lazarettes, Sweet Misery, was produced by Ron Hawkins of Lowest of the Low and features their signature “grit, harmonies, and songs that tell stories aimed at your head and heart.” The band’s writing has been said to feature “serious Canadian swagger” and themes that “feel like real conversations.”

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5. “Double Standard” - Kevin Sampson & the Night Shift // Buffalo, NY

Led by Buffalo music scene staple Kevin Sampson (The Innocent Bystanders, The Jealous Unknowns, and First Ward and just a few bands under his belt, AND he’s the GM and Head Chef at Jack Rabbit), The Night Shift brings their blend of catchy pop rock tunes to Buffalo Iron Works on Saturday, May 30th where they’ll be playing with two reunited WNY bands: More Than Me and Dirty Smile.

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6. “Of Halfway Houses and Ambulances” - Elephants and Stars // Toronto, ON

Elephant and Stars’ new single is one that tries to bring back a simpler time in life, when “you could worry about inane kid stuff like crushes and cliques and not the more dire existentialism of today.” The track is the second single from the band’s upcoming album, Philistine Vulgarity, out this June.

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7. “Overthinking” - halfstride // Buffalo, NY

You may recognize halfstride’s Gabriel Birkby from his days in the band Ponder (originally called Ponder the Giraffe), a band that played around WNY from the mid to late 2010’s. Now back with a new line-up and more original indie rock, halfstride has been making a name for themselves in the Buffalo live music sector, especially with their event Tune Into Wellness, a Mental Health Month fundraiser hosted at Buffalo Iron Works. This year’s show will be benefiting Gateway Longview and takes place tonight starting at 6 PM, featuring sets by Prairie Pavement, El Covito, and Stress Dolls (hey ya!)

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8. “SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL” - Weatherell // Toronto, ON

Weatherell is the moniker of producer, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter Sean Hackl, an artist who blends shoegaze, post punk, and electronica to create his sound. “SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL” gives me hints of Oasis and new wave, as if Liam Gallagher fronted Depeche Mode.

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9. “Let the Rivers Burn” - T.K. Lipps // Buffalo, NY

Once a gospel musician who has since lost his faith, T.K. Lipps creates “existential music you can move your hips to.” This song is from his 2023 EP, Bits of Stars. Fun fact: he hosts and produces a super cool podcast called In the Gulch where he invites WNY-area songwriters to write and record a song with him and invites listeners to follow along with the process.

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10. “Monster” - Siobhan Bodrug // Toronto, ON

At only 21, singer/songwriter Siobhan already has a lot on her resumé: she co-wrote “Wildflower,” a song that’s been nominated for a 2026 Canadian Screen Award for Original Music in a Film, and is also set to play NXNE this year in addition to several other festivals. Her debut album, Imperfect, will be out later this year.

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11. “Oh Come On!” - Your Friend, Death // Mississauga, ON

Your Friend, Death’s new single has been called both “timeless and urgently contemporary.” This seems like an apt description for a band whose sound is a “celebration of life for those who yearn for a new take on traditional rock n’ roll, folk, and the blues.”

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12. “At the Naples Hotel” - Growl Bear // Rochester, NY

Growl Bear’s new album, Tales From the Finger Lakes, Western New York, and Beyond just came out this past Friday and features 20 songs as well as over twenty regional artists providing guest parts. The release is a marked one for the band as it displays them embarking into new territory, “trading their fuzz pedals in for mandolins and banjos.”

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13. “Gloria” - Pipe Bomb // Buffalo, NY

Buffalo’s Pipe Bomb has been making a name for themselves by playing shows around WNY for the past year (I’ve personally noticed them on several show flyers while walking down Elmwood Ave.). Now they have recorded music to boot with the release of their latest self-titled EP.

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14. “Keep Going” - Silver Reeds // Toronto, ON

This is my favorite from Silver Reeds’ latest EP, A Quiet Place, a release that was put out near the end of last year. At the time I had a chance to speak with Sandy Zelazy , the songwriter behind the project, about their initial desire to create a body of work around the theme of friendship and its many iterations. Although they ultimately decided to go another way, this song was part of that first vision.

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15. “Maybe It’s Love” - Eric Borenstein // Williamsville, NY

Eric Borenstein was formerly a talent manager in NY and LA who worked with artists you may have heard of before, including Manilow and Fleetwood Mac. He recently returned to his own songwriting, and “Maybe It's Love” is his second single.

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