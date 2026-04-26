The Scene Playlist for April 26

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “who do you think I am?” - Laila // Toronto, ON

There’s been a buzz building around Laila lately: she’s playing this year’s Departure Fest; she’s also playing NXNE; and one of her unreleased singles, “Greener,” was included on a playlist by TIDAL. Looking forward to what more 2026 has in store for the artist who states simply that she “wears her heart on her sleeve, always.”

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2. “Shades of Green” - Garrett Shea // Buffalo, NY

The phrase “it’s a small world” has never felt truer than when you reside in Buffalo. On St. Patrick’s Day, some friends of mine went out to a bar and saw a performer covering their pop/punk favorites. Between sets, they had a chat and it turned out to be Garrett Shea, a musician I’ve known since the 2010’s. Upon hearing the story, we got back in touch and he sent over some of his tunes - this was always my favorite of his.

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3. “Take It All” - Elephants and Stars // Toronto, ON

Elephants and Stars’ new single was produced by Ron Hawkins of Lowest of the Low and is set to be part of their upcoming album, Philistine Vulgarity, due out later this year. We were told that the track is a “riffy rocker” and one of the heaviest from the record.

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4. “anteater” - Pretty Good State University // Buffalo, NY

PGSU’s Instagram bio touts that they are “the best thing to happen to Buffalo since the Goo Goo Dolls dropped Jed.” In that vein, it’s not hard to hear similar tones between the Goos’ early days and this band’s current output. See it live when they play with Romcom Victims at Amy’s Place on Tuesday, April 28th, and learn more about that show and others by regional artists on the regional music concert calendar blog .

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5. “BURNOUT!” - SpookyGuava and FRANKIE FLOWERS // Waterloo, ON

SpookyGuava and FRANKIE FLOWERS know how to make a song about “a relationship hitting its breaking point” be something you want to bounce off the walls to vs. melting into a blanket fort in woe. If you like MGK or Blink-182, chances are that you’ll dig this track.

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6. “Silence” - Dellwood and the Nightshades // Buffalo, NY

Buffalo’s Dellwood and the Nightshades “combine elements of alternative, indie, and retro pop to create a sound that is both nostalgic and fun.” This is their new single from the EP Live in the Living Room.

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7. “Light In Me” - Lynne Hanson // Ottawa, ON

This week a message floated into my inbox from Lynne Hanson about her upcoming 11th studio album and the Kickstarter campaign she created to make it happen. Lynne plans to record in Nashville, but to make that dream a reality she needs help. Take a look at what she's cooking up , and while you’re at it take a listen to “Light In Me” and the excellent body of work she’s already released.

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8. “Say Something” - TJ Zindle // Buffalo, NY

TJ Zindle may have just moved back to Buffalo a year ago, but he’s no stranger to the local music scene. Formerly of the band Last Conservative, TJ and his bandmates were signed with Robby Takac’s Good Caramel Records from 2003 to 2007. Afterwards, he moved to Michigan and joined up with his sister’s band, Erin Zindle & the Ragbirds, while simultaneously exploring a solo career. You can catch him and his band, The Sure Things, this upcoming Friday, May 1, at Nietzsche’s.

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9. “Trouble” - Candace & Michael // Whitby, ON

During the course of their career Candace & Michael have had multiple song placements on playlists, radio, and movies and TV shows, and they’ve also been finalists in a songwriting competition held in Nashville. This is the new single from their upcoming album, Meant To Be, out this June.

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10. “More Time” - Bruce Wojick & The Struggle // Buffalo, NY

It’s been said that the phrase “the struggle is real” is “more than a punchline for Bruce Wojick, it’s a path - it’s the name of his band, the spirit of his music, and the throughline of a decades long career forged in basements, clubs, recording studios, and cross country dreams.” Damn, I couldn't have said it better myself. Fun fact: their band name was inspired by a Keith Richards song.

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11. “Blood From A Stone” - SIESKI and NESS NÖST // Toronto, ON

In the beginning of March I had the pleasure of attending a conference in Toronto where I ran into several artists who have aired on the program, including Ness Nöst, an artist, producer, and storyteller “known for her cinematic sound and sharp emotional detail.” This collaboration with fellow artist Sieski is lovely and somewhat reminds me of Sylvan Esso.

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12. “Ride” - Pluck // Rochester, NY

The beginnings of Rochester’s Pluck came together in Mt. Morris, NY, right outside of Letchworth State Park. Originally a high school band, the group fragmented and took a 7+ year hiatus (it became even longer when the pandemic hit) before re-emerging as the band they are today. The first time I saw Pluck was when they opened for Pile at Bug Jar, and this was the song that caught my ear, but they just released a new record this weekend.

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13. “The City Feels (like home)” - The City Feels // Toronto, ON

The City Feels is the project of Andrew Champion, an artist who draws from personal experiences to create songs inspired by classic rock, indie pop, and 80’s new wave. This song comes from his new EP, The Great Now.

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14. “Bridget O’Brien” - Maggie’s Wake // London, ON

Unfortunately I missed the chance to air Maggie’s Wake ahead of their show this past Thursday at the Buffalo Friends of Folk with Scene regulars Sallyanndra and Tyler Bagwell, but better late than never! The band is known for “honoring tradition while forging their own path in roots music,” and it seems they’re pretty darn good at it. Case in point: this song won them the Northeast Regional Folk Alliance Songwriting Award.

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