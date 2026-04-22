Upcoming Local Shows for 4/24 - 4/30

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, April 24



Saturday, April 25



Sunday, April 26



Tuesday, April 28



BTPM the Bridge Music Meeting at Goodbar (Upstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM

in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM Ace of Wands: Future Wave Album Release Instore at Sonic Boom in Toronto, ON // 6 PM

Romcom Victims, Pretty Good State University, and more at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

Thursday, April 30

