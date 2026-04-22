Upcoming Local Shows for 4/24 - 4/30
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, April 24
- The Concert for Jenn ft. Johnny Hart & the Mess, Kevin Sampson & the Night Shift, Danielle A., deb., and Alex McArthur & Grace Lougen at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- The Mersey Sound, Pretty, and Bon Enfact at The Baby G in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- The Young Scones at Drom Taberna in Toronto, ON // 2:30 AM
Saturday, April 25
- The Cherry Blossom Festival: Day One ft. Stephen Babcock, TJ Zindle, Michael DeLano, SMAC!, TK Lipps, Bryan Dubay, and many more at the Buffalo History Museum in Buffalo, NY // 11 AM
- Tom Stahl & The Dangerfields at Duende at Silo City in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Noah Lee & the Stetsons with Savannah Swatland and West of the Mark at Goodbar (upstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- A Night of Harmony: Alex McArthur, Megan Brown, Grace Stumberg, Sue Kincaid, and Grace Lougen at The Cave in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Pluck Album Release Show with Alex Northrup & The Darlingtones and Ben Morey & the Eyes at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
- The Vincent James Explosion at Penny Lane in Clarence, NY // 8 PM
- Pop Punk Night ft. Silver Proof, IMperfect, Patient Basement, and Anybody Else at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
Sunday, April 26
- The Cherry Blossom Festival: Day Two ft. Danielle A, Just Jen, MYQ Farrow, Trever Stribing, Molly Conrad, and many more at the Buffalo History Museum in Buffalo, NY // 11 AM
- John Bacon Quintet at Duende at Silo City in Buffalo, NY // 4 PM
Tuesday, April 28
- BTPM the Bridge Music Meeting at Goodbar (Upstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Ace of Wands: Future Wave Album Release Instore at Sonic Boom in Toronto, ON // 6 PM
- Romcom Victims, Pretty Good State University, and more at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Thursday, April 30
- The Travesties with Canela Tango Orchestra at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Rich Freed & the Renegades, Ask Ophelia, and Superfraud at The Baby G in Toronto, ON // 8 PM