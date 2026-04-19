The Scene Playlist for April 19

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “the closer you are the better”- trick pinky // Buffalo, NY

trick pinky’s latest single was recorded at a studio in Philly and is about the fears that come with a long-distance relationship. Echoes of Beabadoobee, Soccer Mommy, and Olivia Rodrigo permeate this track in the best way. Guitar nerd moment: I’d like to know what trick pinky’s pedal board looks like.

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2. “The Nowhere” - Witty Tarbox // Buffalo, NY

Witty Tarbox’s new album, Midnight Sun, “marks a bold new chapter for the band, one that signals both artistic maturity and an undeniable desire to be heard.” The release marks their third full-length record, the first being 2019’s Origins of Schmitty.

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3. “Here Again” - Chores // Rochester, NY

This track is one of several by Rochester artists featured on the latest episode of PBS’s Rolling Thru , a show where host Pat Kelley introduces viewers to the culture of various cities in our region, all while riding his bike. If you like what you hear, check out Chores this upcoming Tuesday, April 21, at the Psychic Garden .

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4. “Inner Feelings” - Yehra // Toronto, ON

Described as a “transatlantic anomaly,” Yehra features a Barbadian/Canadian singer/songwriter and a Danish producer who have been collaborating for over a decade but have yet to actually meet in person. That all changes this June when the duo will perform their first ever live show at The Drake Underground in Toronto to celebrate the release of their upcoming album.

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5. “Bouncy” - kami // Toronto, ON

“Always looking to explore the limits of the genre,” kami formed in 2025 and aims to push the boundaries of their pop/alt-y/math rock roots. Looking forward to listening to more of their “danceable grooves” in the future.

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6. “Onions” - Jacob King // Buffalo, NY

Jacob (or Jake) King seems to split into two different performers when he plays live: one, the rockstar, shredding his guitar like he’s on some other plane that spectators can only dream of. The other, a singer/songwriter evoking classics such as Simon & Garfunkel or Bob Dylan. See for yourself when Jake plays with Evan McMillan and Birddog at Amy’s Place in Buffalo on Tuesday, April 21.

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7. “LUNACY” - Rhyot // Toronto, ON

This is the new single from Rhyot, an artist who is known for his “dark, cinematic, dystopian style.” I could easily see this song being featured alongside Trent Reznor’s score in the latest TRON movie.

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8. “Loaded” - Record Store Romance // Buffalo, NY

More than once lately, I’ve been contacted by regional artists who are making a comeback after long hiatuses, and Record Store Romance is no exception. Originally formed in 2003, the band released an album in 2005 and then took a 20-year break. Now they’re back “like alt rock time travelers from the 1990’s.” Side note: the vocals on this song remind me of Tom Linton of Jimmy Eat World on Static Prevails.

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9. “I don’t know” - Emma Whale // Hamilton, ON

It’s been said that Emma Whale “knows how to make a sound stand out,” and this emotive new single displays that talent. Not only a songwriter but a producer and engineer, Emma currently works for Catherine North Studios in Hamilton.

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10. “Close to Home” - Tyler Westcott // Buffalo, NY

Tyler Westcott’s latest single off his upcoming album, Wanderlust, is about “the hatred invading our communities.” The opening line cuts right to the chase (“the city of good neighbors could use a friend…”), and goes on to reference the 2022 Tops shooting. It’s a heavy song, but also an important one.

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11. “Forgotten” - Pink Leather Jackets // Toronto, ON

Written during the pandemic, the latest single from Pink Leather Jackets “could be interpreted as a desperate plea for meaning in this great existence.” The single is one of four songs that the band has already released so far in 2026.

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12. “Cherry Pie” - Erin Hoyle // Buffalo, NY

Erin began writing music as a teen, influenced by jazz and blues in the style of Amy Winehouse and Norah Jones. Now she’s choosing to embrace her love of pop with the release of her new single, “Cherry Pie.”

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13. “Oh, Dry Up”- Bug Day // Rochester, NY

Formed by “music conservatory burnouts,” Rochester’s Bug Day has been making waves in the Western New York music scene over the past five years. You can see what all the buzz is about when the band plays at Nietzsche’s on Thursday, April 23rd. Learn about that show and more by checking out the regional music concert calendar blog I curate on our site.

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14. “Grateful to be Alive” - Ron Hirsch Jr. // North Collins, NY

Singer/songwriter Ron Hirsch Jr. has been writing and releasing songs for over 25 years. This is the title track from his latest record and features fellow WNY singer/songwriter Maria Sebastian on harmonies.

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