Upcoming Local Shows 4/17 - 4/23

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, April 17



Saturday, April 18



Monday, April 20



420 Fest ft. Pocketship and Strange Standard at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 7:30 PM

Tuesday, April 21



Thursday, April 23

