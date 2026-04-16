Upcoming Local Shows 4/17 - 4/23
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, April 17
- Lauren Clifford at Buffalo Wings and Brewhouse in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Hundred Plus Club, Elemantra, and Goat Farm at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Public Water Supply with A Modern Marriage at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 10 PM
Saturday, April 18
- Record Store Day ft. Michael Delano Band, Neftali, Patchwork, and more at Black Dots in Buffalo, NY // 10 AM - 10 PM
- Record Store Day ft. Grosh (acoustic) at Revolver Records in Buffalo, NY // 3 PM
- Alison Pipitone Band at Duende in Silo City in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Open Mic ft. Pete Benzin at The Meading Room in Hamburg, NY // 6 PM
- Run That Back: In the Round with MYQ Farrow, Curtis Lovell, and Danielle A. at Revolver Records in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Renay x Space Boy, Big Bata and Dohlowe at Third Space Cafe & Entertainment in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- West Ferry, The Step Down, Velvet Bethany, and Kodama at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Fotocrime, Bad Bloom, dolly sods, and Budge It at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
Monday, April 20
- 420 Fest ft. Pocketship and Strange Standard at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 7:30 PM
Tuesday, April 21
- Bird Dog, Jake King, and Evan McMillan at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Chores, Kitchen, and Coco Smith at Psychic Garden in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
Thursday, April 23
- TJ Zindle at Duende in Silo City in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Maggie’s Wake with Sally Schaefer and Tyler Bagwell at The Meeting House in Amherst, NY // 7 PM
- Bug Day, Power Creep, and The Ant Hill Kids at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM