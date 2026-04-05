The Scene Playlist for April 5

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “People Please” - CJ Wiley // Toronto, ON

I had the opportunity to catch CJ Wiley while in Toronto for the Women in Music Global Summit and their performance blew me away. The artist’s sound has been described as a “groundswell of breezy, gripping slacker rock,” featuring “tongue-in-cheek stories about starting fresh, loss, gender, and how expensive it is to be alive.”

Instagram

2. “Made It Up” - Personal Style // Buffalo, NY

Personal Style embarks on a small tour next weekend with their friends in Welks Mice, and they’ll be kicking it off here in Buffalo at Revolver Records on Thursday, April 9. Learn more about the show on the regional music concert calendar , and if you know peeps in DC, Philly, or Ithaca, let them know that PS is coming to town.

Instagram

3. “the devil you know” - Devon Logel // Buffalo, NY

This song caught my attention immediately because I was very familiar with the lyrical setting - in fact, my first job was as a petting zoo employee at the Buffalo Zoo. Devon’s debut album, a little, but not a lot, is now available wherever you stream music.

Instagram

4. “My Luck” - Teagan Johnston // Toronto, ON

Recently, I played Teagan Johnston’s track, “Neon Schoolgirl,” but “My Luck” is her latest single. Fun fact: the music video was shot at a casino in Niagara Falls. The flashing lights and hazy camera lens acts as a great backdrop for the song.

Instagram

5. “beholder” - ackzz // Toronto, ON

Not too long ago, Artemisio Bertone, the artist behind ackzz, reached out to me to let me know that his productivity may be dipping a little in the near-ish future… but keep in mind that this is an artist who is more prolific than most. He has sent me a new song almost every month since the show hit the air, and we’re going on three years! This is his latest single.

Youtube

6. “Saint Anne” - Sarah De Valliére // Rochester, NY

Sarah’s music has been described as “cutting through the clutter,” providing a unique blend of roots, folk, jazz, and pop that she often takes on the road. If you like what you hear, you can catch her at Pausa Art House here in Buffalo on Saturday, April 11.

Instagram

7. “WHEN I’M GONE” - Maiden Lane // Kitchener, ON

Maiden Lane formed in July of 2022 when two separate frontmen decided to come together to form one super-duo. The collaborators currently work together across provinces: one is based in the Toronto area, while the other is based in Halifax.

Instagram

8. “HORSIE” - BIG MILK // Toronto, ON

I came across BIG MILK while on Threads - call it fate, but one of their posts just happened to make it onto my feed. I checked out their song “HORSIE” and thought it ripped, so I reached out to them, and here we are! Just goes to show that you never know who you may come across on the Internet (or who may come across you).

Instagram

9. “Heart Don’t Beat No Fear” - Your Friend, Death // Mississauga, ON

Your Friend, Death describe themselves as a “celebration of life to those who yearn for a new take on traditional rock n’ roll, folk, and the blues.” I think that the end of this song is particularly Beatles-esque.

Instagram

10. “See the Sun” - Adelaide and T.K. Lipps // Buffalo, NY

A little while back, T.K. Lipps premiered his new podcast, In the Gulch , where he invites a singer/songwriter into his home studio to co-write and record a song. His premiere episode was with Buffalo artist Adelaide, and as you can hear, their creation came out quite well! I have a feeling you’ll be able to catch this song live when the two artists play together at Milkies on Elmwood on Friday, April 10.

Instagram // Instagram

11. “Insanity” - Black Budget // Toronto, ON

The beginning of this song takes no prisoners - from the start you are rockin’ and rollin’ like a bat out of hell. Something tells me that Black Budget has just as much energy, if not more, in their live performances. Catch them at Houndstooth in Toronto on April 9.

Instagram

12. “It’ll Be Okay” - The Eaves // Buffalo, NY

One of our very own has a brand new show that you need to see! Pat Kelly, the Director of Content at BTPM, now hosts Rolling Thru , a program that features him biking through various local regions while showcasing artists from those areas as well. This song by The Eaves is one of several featured by Buffalo artists on the show. If you missed the premiere on Friday, you can watch the episode on the Buffalo Toronto Public Media Youtube channel .

Instagram

13. “Rust Belt Remedy” - Jason Being // Rochester, NY

Rochester native Jason Being has a passion for storytelling and likes “writing songs about the human condition.” He frequently plays around the WNY and Fingers Lakes region, so keep a lookout for his travels on social media.

Instagram

14. “Dear Heart” - Perilous // Buffalo, NY

It’s been a minute since I’ve played Perilous, and with the weather FINALLY starting to warm up it feels good to air some fun punk rock n’ roll in the vein of Joan Jett, Blondie, and The Ramones.

Instagram

15. “Hot Coffee” - June the Destroyer // Toronto, ON

June the Destroyer’s sound is inspired by Laurel Canyon and East Coast folk, but also 90’s alternative and the “psychic noise of the Internet age.” In summary, the band has said that they “make folk rock for people who know too much and feel too much.”

Instagram