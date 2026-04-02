Upcoming Local Shows for 4/3 - 4/9
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, April 3
- River Glen, Sarah Elizabeth, and Jade Marciniak at Area 54 (Amy’s Place) in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Saturday, April 4
- Buffalo Music Coalition Saturday Session ft. Grace Lougen and Alex McArthur at Buffalo Distilling Co. in Buffalo, NY // 4 PM
- The Eaves, Robbery Club, and The Mookies at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Backpack Mafia Beat Battle at Third Space Cafe & Entertainment in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- TJ Zindle & the Surethings with Doc Z & the Boys at Penny Lane in Clarence, NY // 8 PM
- The High Loves with Jamie O'Halloran and Akeem Oh at Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON // 8:30 PM
Monday, April 6
- Songwriter Showcase ft. Danielle A. (formerly of Diyené) at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- trust blinks., Rig B, Dogs in Stereo, and Tiny the Dream at Revolver Records in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Wednesday, April 8
- Music is Art Showcase: Zak Ward, Bryan Williams, and Nico Zarcone at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Thursday, April 9
- Personal Style and Welks Mice at Revolver Records in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Black Budget at Houndstooth in Toronto, ON // 8 PM