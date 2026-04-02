Upcoming Local Shows for 4/3 - 4/9

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, April 3



Saturday, April 4



Monday, April 6



Songwriter Showcase ft. Danielle A. (formerly of Diyené) at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM trust blinks., Rig B, Dogs in Stereo, and Tiny the Dream at Revolver Records in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

Wednesday, April 8



Music is Art Showcase: Zak Ward, Bryan Williams, and Nico Zarcone at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

Thursday, April 9

