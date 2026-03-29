The Scene Playlist for March 29

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Cute Anthem” - Tiny the Dream // Buffalo, NY

The brand new single from Buffalo’s Tiny the Dream has me very excited for whatever else they have up their sleeves in 2026. If you feel the same, you can catch the band live on April 6th at Revolver Records.

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2. “God Forbid” - Sam Casey & The Middle Children // Toronto, ON

I looked into this song after seeing a video on IG of Sam singing to a packed room and everyone losing it at the line “THAT NIGHT AT THE BARRR.” In the description, she had put “that song everyone asks about is now out!” Immediately sent me to the bio link. Sometimes social media drives me insane, but I’m glad for the times it helps out with music discovery.

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3. “Just Anyone” - Lower Pony // Buffalo, NY

This single from Lower Pony is off their latest EP, Bluette, which came out late last year and was celebrated with a killer release show. If you missed it, no fear - you can catch them at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery with The Eaves on Saturday, April 4th.

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4. “Don’t Like You Anymore” - Tanika Charles // Toronto, ON

I was fortunate to have the chance to chat with the talented Tanika Charles , and not only is this woman a powerhouse vocalist and songwriter, but also a warm and lovely person. I enjoyed our conversation about her JUNO nomination, the inspiration behind her latest album, and more. See if you can spot her tonight on the JUNO Awards broadcast!

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5. “Black River” - Ace of Wands // Toronto, ON

Ace of Wands has been building a lot of anticipation for their upcoming album, Future Wave, and their latest single is no exception. Written during the pandemic lockdown, “Black River” expresses “longing for closeness while being faced with the realities of distance.”

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6. “Quitting” - ARENAS // Toronto, ON

Sometimes worlds collide unexpectedly. I was recently watching the movie Blackberry with my husband, a film that delves into the history of the Blackberry phone (wow, did they make 2003 feel like eons ago, and yes, I felt old), when a face came on the screen that looked familiar. The next time the actor appeared, I had it: I was 99% sure he was in the band ARENAS. Turns out I was right! Michael Scott not only does music, he acts as well, and his latest work can be seen in Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie.

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7. “Big Dough” - Ayam JC // Buffalo, NY

Ayam JC describes himself as an artist with “a diary-like approach who applies intentional minimalism to his mantra-like rap style.” This is the latest single from his EP, Bread head, and fun fact: according to IG, big dough totes ( like the one he has in the music video ) are for sale. Gotta love a creative merch item.

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8. “Even Split” - Prairie Pavement // Buffalo, NY

Known for their “frenetic stage presence,” Prairie Pavement has been ripping it up around Western New York since 2021. This is the band’s new single, a song that they say represents a new depth of songwriting and arrangement.

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9. “Fangs” - Kennedy Von Kat ft. HOWLEAN // Niagara Falls, ON

It comes as no shock that Kennedy Von Kat draws inspiration from such artists as Evanescence, Flyleaf, and Pierce the Veil. Her latest single, which features fellow artist HOWLEAN, follows in those footsteps with its doomy tones and vampiric theme.

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10. “Mirage” - Wylie Something // Buffalo, NY

Wylie Something surprised fans this week with a new EP announcement and a new single, “Mirage.” The EP, Nap, is currently available for cassette pre-order on Bandcamp and features a very cute pup as its cover art.

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11. “Make My Life a Movie” - The High Loves // Toronto, ON

I mean this as a compliment: this song would not have been out of place on the soundtrack for a Disney Channel original movie back in the early aughts. If you’re in the GTA and enjoy the catchy, pop-rock sounds of The High Loves, you’re in luck! The band will be playing a show at the Horseshoe Tavern on Saturday, April 4th.

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12. “Glimmer” - THE BRGHTLIGHTS // Woodbridge, ON

I came across THE BRGHTLIGHTS while doing weekly research for the show, and this was the first song that caught my attention. If you like what you hear, the band just released a new EP, Manchester New Jersey, this past January.

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13. “Devil’s Gonna Get You” - Annie Wells // Rochester, NY

Rochester’s Annie Wells is back with yet another interesting tale behind her songwriting: this song was inspired by the hurtful words of a friend in the face of a loved one’s illness. The friend in question claimed that the loved one would be saved if she “rejected the Devil,” which inspired Annie to write a song poking fun at the idea that misfortunes are solely based on “bad behavior.”

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14. “angus” - georgie // Rochester, NY

On Bandcamp, georgie is described as “mixed emotions, criminal thought processes, and an array of options for behavior.” This banjo-picked tune is from the 2023 EP Intimacy Hangover, and I think it’s lovely.

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