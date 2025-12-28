The Scene Playlist for Dec. 28

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “No Man” - Dynesti // Toronto, ON

Dynesti has been described as “if Missy Elliott and Erykah Badu had a Caribbean lovechild,” and has shared stages with artists such as Sean Paul, Dax, and Talib Kweli. When I first heard the chorus of voices at the start of this track singing “no man cannot hinder me,” I was intrigued, but as soon as Dynesti infused the track with her words and personality I was sold. It’s not hard to see why this song made it into regular rotation on the station.

2. “If We Could Escape” - David Cloyd // Buffalo, NY

After a hiatus from releasing music that lasted for over a decade, David’s third album, Red Sky Warning, came out on ECR Music in June of 2025. “If We Could Escape” made my ears perk up immediately - from the beginning it has an urgency to it, and it keeps you engaged throughout the next 3 and a half minutes wondering what’s going to happen next. The song was inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s famous film North by Northwest, which also served as inspiration for the music video.

3. “I Will Never Leave Your Side” - Grosh // Buffalo, NY

As soon as Grosh announced that they had made a record at the famed Sonic Ranch Studios in Texas, anticipation among fans started building. The band had been making major waves around Western New York since their inception in 2018, independently releasing two albums while playing countless live shows. To say they delivered with their 2025 release Start Again would be an understatement. Although it’s a hard rock sound that’s made them popular, “I Will Never Leave Your Side” is evidence of a poppier side of the band, more akin to early Paramore than Sound Garden. I’m a fan.

4. “Don’t Like You Anymore” - Tanika Charles // Toronto, ON

Tanika Charles is a twice JUNO-nominated “soul songstress” who resides in Toronto. Her debut album, Reasons to Stay, dropped this past May and since has garnered plenty of well deserved attention. If you were a fly on the wall in my home this year chances are that you would have caught me singing to myself “I love ya (love ya), but I don’t like you anymoooorree” on more than one occasion… like, much more. My guess is that you will also be singing this song around your house within seconds of the track ending - it’s just that catchy.

5. “Tiger Play (Remix)” - Tiny the Dream // Buffalo, NY

When Tiny the Dream released their 2024 EP, The Window, I was drawn to “Tiger Play,” a rocker that I thought was somewhat reminiscent of early Foo Fighters AKA right up my alley. My love for the song was only solidified after I caught the band live at Jack Rabbit last year, and I was convinced it couldn’t be made any better. I was wrong. This new take on “Tiger Play” is so different from the original that I don’t think it’s fair to compare and contrast, but what I do know is that two amazing songs have been made off of one idea and we get to reap the benefits.

6. “Magical Mind” - Ace of Wands // Toronto, ON

I’ve been a fan of Ace of Wands since I first heard their song “Desiring You,” but this fall’s release of “Magical Mind” elevated the band to a whole other level. Produced by Ian Blurton (Lowest of the Low, The Weakerthans), the track is some of their best work to date, clearly shaped by musicians who are seasoned as writers, arrangers, and performers (take an aural gander at those yodel-y “oooo”s - both haunting and absurdly hooky). I listened to this on repeat for days back in October and I will continue to keep it in my rotation in anticipation for the new AoW release in 2026.

7. “Superhero Theme Music” - L-Biz // Buffalo, NY

L-Biz began releasing music as far back as 2011, but he became particularly prolific starting around 2018 and since then has put out six albums, one EP, and LOTS of singles. He is said to “blend intensely witty lyrics with thought provoking punchlines and flow,” all of which are on display in “Superhero Theme Music.” Everytime this song comes on in my car I can’t help but pump up the volume another ten notches and give into the urge to dance behind the wheel.

8. “Alethea” - Bebe and Oona // Toronto, ON

Bebe and Oona are twin sisters who have been described as “ferociously fun,” which is the way I’d depict the vocals on this track - they were the first thing that caught my attention with their bite, strength, and signature cadence. I love the way she travels upward on the last ‘a’ of “Alethea!” producing a sound that is both feminine and sharp in equal measure. I had a chance to interview the sisters earlier this year about their background, music community, and more.

9. “Talk Your S***” - Blaised and Confused // Buffalo, NY

I’ve been singing Blaised and Confused’s praises for a while now - even prior to them having recorded music - so you can imagine my excitement when I found out the band was finally releasing their first single. They leave it all on the floor for this track, giving searing performances and pulling no punches lyrically. Their latest single, “Perception,” it’s also excellent, but something about this song sticks with me, perhaps because even though it leans alternative rock it’s also hard to define. Recently, I was fortunate enough to get to chat with the band about their live performances, the artist collective they’ve created, and more - you can listen to that here .

10. “Ice Tea” - Skye Wallace // Toronto, ON

Skye Wallace has been releasing music since 2014, but somehow I didn’t hear about them until this summer when I stumbled across their new single, “Ice Tea,” while on Threads. I love the slinky, sexy, dark nature of this song. When it gets to the halfway mark it makes me think that this is how Nirvana would have sounded if they had a banjo player. Missed opportunity.

11. “LIcrisisFE” - akloh. // Buffalo, NY

By this point if you’re in tune with the Buffalo music scene and have yet to hear of akloh. I have to assume that you’ve been living under a rock. 2025 was a big year for the artist: he released his debut album, ANTHOLOGY; was crowned as Best Original Music Act by Buffalo Spree Magazine; premiered his full band line-up, akloh. & co., at a blow out show at Buffalo Iron Works; and released a holiday EP, akloh.-ho-ho… AND subsequently got an Instagram shout-out from Elton John for his cover of “step into christmas.” Care to do anything else before the year is through, akloh.? We’ve still got a few more days. In any event, aside from the witty stylizing of the title (you say it as “mid-life crisis,” get it?), this song was one you’d find me singing around the house. Just try listening without getting that first line in your head - “I’m not dead yet…”

12. “Ten Year Bender” - Vivienne Wilder // Toronto, ON

Vivienne Wilder is a singer/songwriter/bassist who, while classically trained, “forged her sound in dive bars and restless touring circuits.” Her latest album, Terrible Human, was produced by July Talk’s Ian Docherty. The track “Ten Year Bender” is like sonic catnip for me: once I got a taste, I couldn’t get enough. I can listen to this track several times in a row and not tire of it - that fuzzed out guitar lead rides a spiral in my brain that never stops spinning.

13. “Clean Cut” - Opalite // Buffalo, NY

I have to give a s/o to The Buffalo Hive for making me aware of Opalite, a darkwave synthpop artist who, according to their bio, records in a closet. I have no doubt that’s true, and it just goes to show how advanced home recording has gotten because this track sounds incredible. This song is one of two songs from the 2025 EP Phantom Creek, and assuming that the Bandcamp description isn’t just for shock factor, it has to be the catchiest song I’ve ever heard about the subject of cannibalism.

14. “Onions” - Jacob King // Buffalo, NY

This one is off of the album Merry Locker, which came out back in June. Because I’m about to say it again: let’s be real, most of these songs you could have caught me singing around my house this year, including this one. Jake has often been compared to Elliott Smith, which is certainly fair, but I also hear threads of other artists (Bob Dylan and Jack White come to mind), as well as something undeniably original.

15. Silver Reeds - “Keep Going” // Toronto, ON

Silver Reeds is the project of Sandy Zelazny, a singer/songwriter based out of Toronto. They caught my attention with their 2023 EP What to Leave Behind, in particular the track “I Gave You the Knife,” a song reminiscent of early Tegan and Sara, so I was excited to learn that more music was dropping this year. After my first listen to 2025’s Quiet Place, “Keep Going” was the song that immediately stood out, both musically and lyrically. It reminded me of one of my closest friendships, someone I’ve known for nearly 30 years who remains in my life to this day. Chances are if you have an old friend, you may be able to relate to it as well. You can listen to Sandy explain that track, and more, in the interview I had with them back in November.

