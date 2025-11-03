Education, Opportunity, and the Power of Community

On this episode of What’s Next we explore leadership and opportunity in Buffalo’s education landscape. Jennifer Mecozzi, a candidate for re-election to the Buffalo School Board’s West District, speaks with Jay Moran about her experience on the board, the challenges of governance, and her commitment to improving student outcomes. Then we visit the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology with President and CEO Gina Burkhardt, whose team provides free academic and technical programs that help youth and adults achieve lasting success, with every high school senior earning college admission and most adult learners securing employment.