Lessons for Today: Literacy, Faith, and Community
On this episode of What’s Next?, we explore how literacy and storytelling are shaping stronger, more connected communities. Jay Moran speaks with Tara Schafer of Literacy Buffalo Niagara and Randall Hoak from Erie County Senior Services about the importance of digital literacy during Health Literacy Month. Then, Naila Ansari Catilo talks with Phil Davis and Monique Cunningham of FBE Productions about Our Daily Bread, a six-part short film series reimagining biblical stories in modern times.