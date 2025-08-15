From The Devil Wears Prada to Power Plays, Scandals & Fairground Fun

In this episode of Group Chat, Bentley and friends, Allie Brady, Elyse Breeze, and Matt Hitch, connect the dots between the Devil Wears Prada 2 set and the real-life evolution of workplace culture and internships since the original film. The conversation takes a gossipy turn into some recent scandals—from Coldplay Kiss Cam drama to reality TV chaos. And to end on a lighter note: A trip to the Erie County Fair, where nostalgia, local pride, and deep-fried everything rule the day. Don’t miss it!