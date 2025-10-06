Harvesting Hope: Where Community and Compassion Grow

Today, we return to the fields with Providence Farm Collective to see how they’re moving forward and staying strong after recent funding cuts. Then, we explore what happens when workers take ownership of the businesses they build. Andrew Delmonte from Cooperation Buffalo and Terra Dumas, co-founder of Farmer Pirates Compost, share the story of their partnership and what it takes to make a cooperative thrive. And later, Carolyn Kirkwood of Kirkwood Therapy joins us to talk about her journey into mental health care and what inspires her to help others heal.