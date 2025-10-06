© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next?

Harvesting Hope: Where Community and Compassion Grow

Published October 6, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT
Today, we return to the fields with Providence Farm Collective to see how they’re moving forward and staying strong after recent funding cuts. Then, we explore what happens when workers take ownership of the businesses they build. Andrew Delmonte from Cooperation Buffalo and Terra Dumas, co-founder of Farmer Pirates Compost, share the story of their partnership and what it takes to make a cooperative thrive. And later, Carolyn Kirkwood of Kirkwood Therapy joins us to talk about her journey into mental health care and what inspires her to help others heal.

Latest Episodes
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "REMEMBERING, HEALING, AND PREVENTING:" in white text and "THE LEGACY OF THE TRIBUTE GARDEN #293" in black text over the red, then photos of the guests placed throughout the image.
    Remembering, Healing, and Preventing: The Legacy of the Tribute Garden
    On today’s show, we reflect on the 10th anniversary of the Tribute Garden at Isle View Park, a space created to honor victims of intimate partner violence and to bring awareness to the issue across our community.
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "FROM GREEN SPACES TO LEADERSHIP:" in white text and "VOICES OF CHANGE IN WNY #292" in black text over the red, then photos of the guests placed throughout the image.
    From Green Spaces to Leadership: Voices of Change in WNY
    On this episode of What’s Next? We hear from Dr. Jennifer Roberts, a Buffalo native and University of Maryland professor, then team visits Providence Farm Collective for a tour of their site. And we close with Duncan Kirkwood, Director of the Center for Resiliency.
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, IT IS UP TO US" in white text and "THE POWER OF TRUTH IN UNDERSTANDING OUR PAST #291" in black text over the red, then the cover of "It Is Up To Us" documentary on the right over the black background
    It Is Up to Us: The Power of Truth in Understanding Our Past
    Today we sit down with filmmaker Stephen Rosenthal and actor Stephen McKinley Henderson to discuss their new documentary, It Is Up to Us. The film explores the impact of racism on society and why a deep understanding of history is essential for our future.
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "VOICES OF VISION:" in white text and "STORIES OF CULTURE & COMMUNITY #290" in black text over the red, then a photos of the guests sloppily placed throughout the image.
    Voices of Vision: Stories of Culture and Community
    On today’s show we speak with Maria Ta, the new Executive Director of Ujima Theater, Della Moore and her work with the African American Center for Cultural Development, and we speak with Latino filmmaker Rocco Anastasio.
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "HONORING HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH" in white text and "TALIA RODRIGUEZ ON EDUCATION AND EQUITY #289" in black text over the red, then a photo of Talia on the right over the black background
    Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month: Talia Rodriguez on Education and Equity
    This Hispanic Heritage Month, What’s Next? spotlights leaders shaping the future of Buffalo. Today we sit down with Buffalo School Board candidate Talia Rodriguez. She shares her vision for educational equity, with a focus on multilingual learners and students with neurological differences.
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "TEN YEARS OF ADVOCACY & #288" in black text over the red, then white text over the black reading "HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH KICKOFF"
    Ten Years of Advocacy and a Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff
    On today’s What’s Next? we mark a major milestone with People Against Human Trafficking of Western New York. Executive Director Julie Palmer joins Jay Moran to reflect on ten years of fighting exploitation and to share details about their upcoming Gala on September 25. Then we kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with a visit to El Batey.
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "WHAT'S NEXT?: NEW DAYS... #287" in black text over the red, then white text over the black reading "SAME CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER"
    What’s Next: New Days, Same Conversations That Matter
    On this episode, we’re switching things up! Jay Moran sits down with Executive Producer Charles Gilbert to talk about what’s new on What’s Next?
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL IN WNY #286" in white text over the red, then white text over the black reading "HISTORIC PROSPERITY OR HARDSHIP?"
    Historic Prosperity or Hardship? The Big Beautiful Bill in WNY
    On today’s show, we return from our summertime hiatus with a breakdown on the One Big Beautiful Bill. A sweeping new law that supporters call historic prosperity, but critics say will deepen hardship for working families.
  • Background from left to right: red, white stripe in the middle, black. On the left: What's Next? logo and the episode title and number in black and white text. on the right: photos of the guests featured in this episode.
    Breaking the Silence: Addressing The Stigma of Black Men and Mental Health
    On today’s episode, we focus on the mental health stigma surrounding Black men. We welcome back Cheney Brockington, licensed master social worker and an Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition board member, and Deja Middlebrook, co-owner of Walking Through Solutions LLC.
  • Background from left to right: Red, white stripe in the middle, then black. On the left: What's Next? logo and the episode title and number in black and white text. On the bottom right: a photo of the guests for this episode
    From Buffalo to Knoxville: Voices at Southern Fried
    Southern Fried is one of the largest spoken word and performance poetry competitions in the world. Founded in 1993, it’s rooted in storytelling, soul, and Southern hospitality.