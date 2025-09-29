From Green Spaces to Leadership: Voices of Change in WNY
On this episode of What’s Next? We hear from Dr. Jennifer Roberts, a Buffalo native and University of Maryland professor, about her BET in FLO program connecting East Side teens to green spaces and her upcoming book on Buffalo’s history and future. The team also visits Providence Farm Collective for a tour of their site. And we close with Duncan Kirkwood, Director of the Center for Resiliency, who previews his upcoming Student Leadership Conference at Villa Maria College.