It Is Up to Us: The Power of Truth in Understanding Our Past

Today we sit down with filmmaker Stephen Rosenthal and actor Stephen McKinley Henderson to discuss their new documentary, It Is Up to Us. The film explores the impact of racism on society and why a deep understanding of history is essential for our future. Rosenthal, drawing inspiration from Heather McGhee’s book, stresses that documentaries must remain open to new information and avoid propaganda. Henderson emphasizes the importance of historical knowledge, pointing to examples such as urban renewal and lynching laws that continue to affect our communities.