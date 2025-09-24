© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What’s Next?

It Is Up to Us: The Power of Truth in Understanding Our Past

Published September 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, IT IS UP TO US" in white text and "THE POWER OF TRUTH IN UNDERSTANDING OUR PAST #291" in black text over the red, then the cover of "It Is Up To Us" documentary on the right over the black background

Today we sit down with filmmaker Stephen Rosenthal and actor Stephen McKinley Henderson to discuss their new documentary, It Is Up to Us. The film explores the impact of racism on society and why a deep understanding of history is essential for our future. Rosenthal, drawing inspiration from Heather McGhee’s book, stresses that documentaries must remain open to new information and avoid propaganda. Henderson emphasizes the importance of historical knowledge, pointing to examples such as urban renewal and lynching laws that continue to affect our communities.

