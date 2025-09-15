© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next?

Ten Years of Advocacy and a Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff

Published September 15, 2025 at 10:48 AM EDT
Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "TEN YEARS OF ADVOCACY & #288" in black text over the red, then white text over the black reading "HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH KICKOFF"

On today’s What’s Next? we mark a major milestone with People Against Human Trafficking of Western New York. Executive Director Julie Palmer joins Jay Moran to reflect on ten years of fighting exploitation and to share details about their upcoming Gala on September 25. Then we kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with a visit to El Batey. We’ll hear from Icheiry Rivera and the founders of El Barrio Caribe, The Caribbean Hood, Eridania Tunmore and Yessica Amezquita, about building community, culture, and connection in Buffalo.

