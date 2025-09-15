Ten Years of Advocacy and a Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff

On today’s What’s Next? we mark a major milestone with People Against Human Trafficking of Western New York. Executive Director Julie Palmer joins Jay Moran to reflect on ten years of fighting exploitation and to share details about their upcoming Gala on September 25. Then we kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with a visit to El Batey. We’ll hear from Icheiry Rivera and the founders of El Barrio Caribe, The Caribbean Hood, Eridania Tunmore and Yessica Amezquita, about building community, culture, and connection in Buffalo.