Voices of Vision: Stories of Culture and Community

On today’s show we speak with Maria Ta, the new Executive Director of Ujima Theater, about her vision for the company and what lies ahead. Then we head to Olean, where Jay Moran shares an update on Della Moore and her work with the African American Center for Cultural Development. And we close with a conversation with Latino filmmaker Rocco Anastasio, who talks with Jay about his mission to positively represent the Latino community through his program, Buffalo Latino Lens.