Historic Prosperity or Hardship? The Big Beautiful Bill in WNY

Published September 8, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL IN WNY #286" in white text over the red, then white text over the black reading "HISTORIC PROSPERITY OR HARDSHIP?"

On today’s show, we return from our summertime hiatus with a breakdown on the One Big Beautiful Bill. A sweeping new law that supporters call historic prosperity, but critics say will deepen hardship for working families. We will hear from reporters here at BTPM NPR, policy experts and advocates working on the front line. From SNAP cuts to Medicaid changes, from disability rights to renewable energy, we ask the question that matters most: how does this bill affect people in Buffalo and Western New York?

