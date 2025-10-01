Remembering, Healing, and Preventing: The Legacy of the Tribute Garden

On today’s show, we reflect on the 10th anniversary of the Tribute Garden at Isle View Park, a space created to honor victims of intimate partner violence and to bring awareness to the issue across our community. We are joined by Karen King – Erie County Commissioner of Public Advocacy and Executive Director of Erie County Commission on the Status of Women. Kelly Dumas co-founder of Dumas R.I.S.E. and board member on the Status of Women. Tiffany Pavone Director of services at Child and Family Services and Judith Olin director of Family Violence and Women’s Rights Clinic at the University of Buffalo School of Law. Together, they call for a coordinated community response and early education to prevent domestic violence before it begins.