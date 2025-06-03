© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What’s Next?

From Buffalo to Knoxville: Voices at Southern Fried

Published June 3, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Background from left to right: Red, white stripe in the middle, then black. On the left: What's Next? logo and the episode title and number in black and white text. On the bottom right: a photo of the guests for this episode

Southern Fried is one of the largest spoken word and performance poetry competitions in the world. Founded in 1993, it’s rooted in storytelling, soul, and Southern hospitality. On today’s show, we welcome members of Buffalo’s own Pure Ink Poetry, Yamilla Tate, Joshua Herbert, and Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s Dallas Taylor. They sit down with Jay Moran to discuss this year’s event in Knoxville, Tennessee, and explore the power of the spoken word.

