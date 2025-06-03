From Buffalo to Knoxville: Voices at Southern Fried
Southern Fried is one of the largest spoken word and performance poetry competitions in the world. Founded in 1993, it’s rooted in storytelling, soul, and Southern hospitality. On today’s show, we welcome members of Buffalo’s own Pure Ink Poetry, Yamilla Tate, Joshua Herbert, and Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s Dallas Taylor. They sit down with Jay Moran to discuss this year’s event in Knoxville, Tennessee, and explore the power of the spoken word.