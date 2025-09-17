© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month: Talia Rodriguez on Education and Equity

Published September 17, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "HONORING HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH" in white text and "TALIA RODRIGUEZ ON EDUCATION AND EQUITY #289" in black text over the red, then a photo of Talia on the right over the black background

This Hispanic Heritage Month, What’s Next? spotlights leaders shaping the future of Buffalo. Today we sit down with Buffalo School Board candidate Talia Rodriguez. She shares her vision for educational equity, with a focus on multilingual learners and students with neurological differences. She highlights the need for data-driven decisions, pointing to the Youth Risk Behavior Survey as a critical tool in shaping policy. She also calls for more resources and volunteers to strengthen support across the district. Food security is another priority, as she emphasizes the vital role Buffalo Public Schools play in nutrition and the importance of culturally affirming food programs. She addresses the need to reduce suspensions by expanding mediation and giving teachers more support in the classroom. And she stresses the power of community engagement and technology to open doors for every student.

