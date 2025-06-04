Breaking the Silence: Addressing The Stigma of Black Men and Mental Health

On today’s episode, we focus on the mental health stigma surrounding Black men. We welcome back Cheney Brockington, licensed master social worker, and an Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition board member. Deja Middlebrook, Co-Owner of Walking Through Solutions LLC, and Charles Gilbert, the Executive Producer of What’s Next? The three analyze and identify intergenerational trauma and societal pressures on Black men, the lack of Black male therapists, and how to effectively prioritize basic needs in order to focus on mental health.