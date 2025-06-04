© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH PUBLIC MEDIA | PROTECTMYPUBLICMEDIA.ORG
What’s Next?

Breaking the Silence: Addressing The Stigma of Black Men and Mental Health

Published June 4, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Background from left to right: red, white stripe in the middle, black. On the left: What's Next? logo and the episode title and number in black and white text. on the right: photos of the guests featured in this episode.

On today’s episode, we focus on the mental health stigma surrounding Black men. We welcome back Cheney Brockington, licensed master social worker, and an Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition board member. Deja Middlebrook, Co-Owner of Walking Through Solutions LLC, and Charles Gilbert, the Executive Producer of What’s Next? The three analyze and identify intergenerational trauma and societal pressures on Black men, the lack of Black male therapists, and how to effectively prioritize basic needs in order to focus on mental health.

What's Next? 2025
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes