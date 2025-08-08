Beauty Bias, Behind The Scenes Of Buffalo Filmmaking & Theatre: The Art Of Breaking Norms

Buckle up! In this episode of Group Chat, Bentley is joined by Naila Ansari-Catilo, Kyle Mecca and Cory McCants as they unpack Hollywood’s obsession with narrow beauty standards and how those ideals influence casting and representation. Then, they celebrate Buffalo’s cinematic boom, highlighting how local talent and big productions are reshaping the city’s film scene. Finally, they dive into Buffalo’s vibrant musical theater culture, exploring how local stages and bold new works are redefining community pride. It’s a lively, honest and fun conversation about beauty, film and theater. Don’t miss it.