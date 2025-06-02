© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What’s Next?

Buffalo Mayoral Race: Anthony Tyson Thompson Joins the Conversation

Published June 2, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Background from left to right: red, white stripe in the middle, then black. On the left: What's Next? logo with the episode title and number in black and white text. On the right: photo of Anthony Tyson Thompson

On today’s show we bring in another voice from this year’s Buffalo mayoral election. We welcome Anthony Tyson Thompson, a Buffalo native leader and one of the five candidates on the Buffalo Democratic primary ballot. He sits down with Jay Moran to break down why he decided to run for Buffalo Mayor, his career as a public servant committed to urgent change, and how his upbringing on the east side position him to tackle systemic issues in the city.

