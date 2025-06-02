Buffalo Mayoral Race: Anthony Tyson Thompson Joins the Conversation
On today’s show we bring in another voice from this year’s Buffalo mayoral election. We welcome Anthony Tyson Thompson, a Buffalo native leader and one of the five candidates on the Buffalo Democratic primary ballot. He sits down with Jay Moran to break down why he decided to run for Buffalo Mayor, his career as a public servant committed to urgent change, and how his upbringing on the east side position him to tackle systemic issues in the city.