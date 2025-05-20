Uplifting Working-Class Voices & Diversifying the Media Landscape
On today’s episode, we bring you two new conversations. First, we welcome back India Walton, Senior Advisor with Roots Action and former Buffalo Mayoral Candidate. She sits down with Jay Moran to discuss how to remove obstacles that prevent working-class candidates from entering politics, as well as how more working-class issues can be brought to the table. Next, we take a look at Buffalo State’s Post-Production Diversity Initiative, which aims to increase representation in the post-production media field. We welcome Doretha Braemer, an Associate Professor of Media Production at Buffalo State University, Robin Lazzara, the Program Manager for the initiative, and Renato Graham, one of the program's 22 participants.