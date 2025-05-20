Uplifting Working-Class Voices & Diversifying the Media Landscape

On today’s show we welcome back two familiar voices from Niagara Pride: President and Co-Founder Ronald Piaseczny, and Programming Chair Sherry Fossett. Niagara Pride is a nonprofit dedicated to uplifting the LGBTQIA2S+ community across Niagara County and Western New York. Their mission? To create a region where everyone, individuals and families alike, can feel safe, supported, and celebrated in every space they occupy, from home to workplace, places of worship, and beyond. This grassroots organization is working hard to make Pride more visible and more accessible, especially in rural communities that often get overlooked. Ronald and Sherry join Jay Moran to share what’s coming up — including the Pride Flag Raising Across Niagara County on May 30, and Niagara Pride’s participation in the Buffalo Pride Parade on June 1.

Listen • 55:29