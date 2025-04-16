Acknowledging Barriers: Gender Pay Disparities in Erie County
On today’s show, we take a look at a report that breaks down the gender pay gap in Erie County. We welcome Karen King, the Executive Director of the Erie County Commission on the Status of Women, and two members of Cornell University's Industrial and Labor Relations Buffalo Co-Lab: Cathy Creighton, the Director of the Co-Lab, and Rusty Weaver, the Director of Research. The three sit down with Jay Moran to discuss the report, titled “Lower pay and greater barriers to success: an examination of gender inequality in the Erie County, NY labor market.