Beluga rescued from Marineland in Niagara Falls passes away

One of the whales recently rescued from Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont., has died.

Peekachu, a 23-year-old female beluga whale, was one of an eight-whale pod that had been rescued by Shedd Aquarium in Chicago.

Shedd reported the whale’s death Wednesday on its website, saying, “While our time with Peekachu was shorter than any of us hoped, she made an immediate and lasting impression on all of us who had the chance to meet her. She is emblematic of our belief that every life matters, and she will be greatly missed.”

Peekachu, who was blind in one eye, was showing signs of progress following the rescue, Shedd said, but recently was not consistently eating. While providing her with medicine and fluids, she passed away.

Shedd said a necropsy report could provide more information on what led to her death, and the aquarium plans to share an update when available.

Seven other Marineland whales remain at the Chicago aquarium.