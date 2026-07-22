Four Marineland belugas safely transported to new home in Chicago

The first four of the 30 belugas slated to be rehomed from the shuttered Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont., arrived at their new home Tuesday.

Shedd Aquarium in Chicago welcomed the four female belugas — named Acadia, Osiris, Sierra, and Lillooet — who were chosen to be removed from the main pod due to preexisting bonds with one another.

"As a highly social species, dynamics between the animals are important in providing comfort during transport and as the animals get settled in their new homes," the aquarium said in a press release.

Shedd Aquarium said it remains committed to offering a home and care for up to 10 belugas as part of this rehoming effort, adding that SeaWorld San Antonio also brought in two whales. Additional aquariums in Georgia, San Diego, and Valencia, Spain are expected to serve as future homes for the remaining belugas, pending government approvals.

Shedd Aquarium said it will continue to share updates as its four new residents continue to acclimate.