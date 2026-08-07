Toronto police arrest two in connection to Salsa on St. Clair shooting

Toronto police have arrested and charged two 18-year-olds in connection with the July shooting at the Salsa on St. Clair festival that left two people dead and five others injured.

Police Chief Myron Demkiw and Detective Sgt. Stacey McCabe announced Friday that Jossiah Mazzaro-Gill and Lewis Downey each face 37 criminal charges, including two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Police said officers seized three handguns, a quantity of illegal drugs and Canadian currency during the arrests.

The investigation drew criticism from some members of the public over the limited information released in the weeks following the shooting. Demkiw said withholding details was necessary to protect the integrity of the investigation.

"I know there have been frustrations that we have not been able to share more information publicly over the past several weeks," said Demkiw. "That's understandable, but successful investigations require investigators to protect the integrity of the evidence. Sometimes that means saying less publicly, so we don't compromise the investigation or future court proceedings."

McCabe said investigators determined through forensic analysis that the two firearms recovered at the scene, both traced to the United States, had not been fired, dispelling speculation that there had been crossfire.

"The evidence indicates the gunfire came from one gun," said McCabe. "This investigation was exceptionally complex. There were thousands of people at the festival that day, hundreds of hours of video to review, countless witnesses to identify and interview, and significant forensic evidence to analyze."

McCabe also rejected suggestions that the shooting should simply be characterized as gang-related.

"Reducing incidents like this to simply gang violence oversimplifies a much more complex problem," said McCabe. "This investigation is about gun violence and the willingness of young people to use guns with complete disregard for human life and the safety of anyone around them."

Demkiw called for changes to public policy, saying stronger legal deterrents are needed to address gun violence.

"I continue to call for meaningful law reform. We need stronger deterrence. The law must send a clear message that this conduct will be met with the most serious consequences available. Public safety depends on that deterrence," said Demkiw.

Demkiw said residents should continue to feel safe attending public events despite the shooting.

"I know what happened at Salsa on St. Clair was deeply unsettling," said Demkiw. "It shook people's confidence and left many wondering whether they could safely attend public events. I understand their concerns, but I don't want fear to stop people from enjoying everything our great city has to offer. Our officers will continue to have a visible policing presence at festivals and community events across the city this weekend, and I encourage people to come out, support your local communities, and enjoy time with your families and friends."

The arrests were announced ahead of the return of the Taste of the Danforth festival, which returns after a two-year hiatus.

