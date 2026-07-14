Toronto residents gather for vigil as Salsa on St. Clair victims identified

As the investigation continues into the fatal weekend shooting at Toronto's Salsa on St. Clair festival, the identities of the two victims have been released.

The Toronto Police Service identified the victims late Monday afternoon as 25-year-old Shaquan Quashie and 20-year-old Cesar Vernaza, while the community gathered on St. Clair to hold a vigil in their honor. Both victims are said to have known each other and were the intended victims, as no arrests have been made.

Gunfire erupted Saturday night near the end of the festival's first day. Part of the award-winning Salsa in Toronto festival, Salsa on St. Clair draws an average of 13,000 attendees each day. The event began with its usual festivities, including live performances, dance classes, and arts and crafts, but took a tragic turn about 30 minutes before it was scheduled to end.

Councilor Josh Matlow was in attendance and described how the celebration quickly descended into chaos as gunmen opened fire.

"People were out having a good time," Matlow said. "There were a lot of families out, people dancing on the street. At around 8 o'clock, everything changed, and it was terrifying."

Toronto police initially reported the incident as an active shooter but later confirmed it was a targeted shooting.

Roxanne Cook was enjoying the festival with her husband when the shooting began.

"We were actually having a great time," Cook said. "We got into the restaurant literally minutes before the shooting happened."

With businesses lining the street, many attendees ran inside nearby establishments for cover. Cook described the chaotic scene that unfolded.

"You can see from the window people running, stampedes," Cook said. "Then people started crowding inside the restaurant as well and panicking. I did see one of the victims. It was a girl in an all-white dress, and she had blood all over her clothes."

Five others were injured, sending shockwaves through the community.

"When incidents like this happen, there are very strong emotions, and understandably so. People are really scared and angry, and they want to see action," Matlow said, adding that city officials are already discussing ways to improve safety at future large public events.

"This has sparked a conversation across our city about how to make festivals and large gatherings safer," Matlow said. "There needs to be more work on reasonable ways to screen people who might be coming in with weapons. We need to do everything possible, use every tool in the toolbox, look at every best practice internationally, but do so without sacrificing being a free society."

The shooting marks Toronto's 19th and 20th homicides of 2026 and brought a tragic end to the festival's 22nd anniversary celebration.

Toronto police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information or video footage to contact investigators at 416-808-1300.