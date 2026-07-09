What's next for Marineland animals and shuttered park?

Government regulators in the U.S. and Canada have come to an agreement on the transportation of more than 30 beluga whales and dolphins from Marineland to a group of facilities in the U.S., led by SeaWorld.

Some marine mammals may even go to an aquarium in Spain.

Getting the animals out of the shuttered Marineland and into other facilities who can invest in their long-term care is something being praised by local officials and animal welfare advocates alike.

"Marineland certainly has a decades-long troubling history of animal welfare concerns," said Erin Ryan, wildlife campaign manager with World Animal Protection. "So I think more than anything, I'm relieved that these animals will be the last generation of whales and dolphins that will suffer for entertainment in Canada."

According to SeaWorld, the transfer of the belugas will be done in partnership with Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, and Oceanogràfic Valencia in Spain. Mystic Aquarium, located in Connecticut, will assist with expertise but will not ultimately house any of the whales.

MPP Wayne Gates, the New Democratic Party member who represents Niagara Falls in the Ontario Legislature, said the move is long overdue.

"What was really heartbreaking over the last number of years is that [the province] did a number of inspections, they knew exactly what was going on Marineland and they never released those inspections," said Gates, who still wants more transparency in timelines and details of the plan. "We all knew that with the number of belugas that have died, it wasn't good in the park. So I think it's great. It shows that our two governments can work together."

At least 19 beluga whales have died in captivity at Marineland since 2019. The founder of Marineland, John Holer, died in 2018. His wife Marie operated the park until her own death in 2024. A trust took over operations, but closed it to guests in September 2024.

Between its amusement park, and marine and land animal exhibits, Marineland was a popular tourist attraction for Western New Yorkers and Ontarians alike since its opening in 1961.

While current legislation and concerns for animal safety have ended the viability of the sprawling Marineland site for the same type of attraction, Gates supports reimagining the property to still be a part of the Falls' tourism and entertainment economy.

"I know it has a buyer. I know that there's a third party looking at doing some things," said Gates of the property's future. "What we need is that parcel of land to attract as many attractions as we can. Did you want more tourists fill up our hotels? Create lots of good jobs? I think that that can happen. Their main focus is not going to be housing or anything like that."

No buyer has been publicly revealed, but Marineland gained an approval last year from the City of Niagara Falls to divide up its 800 acres. Lawyers told CBC News at the time the request was key in its "transition to new ownership."

As far as the future of animal-based attractions go, Ryan with World Animal Protection said more work needs to be done for similar businesses in Ontario like non-accredited roadside zoos.

"I hope that the transfer of these animals out of the facility marks sort of the beginning of meaningful reform for Ontario," said Ryan. "That means finally introducing province-wide licensing and oversight legislation to ensure that a situation like Marineland can never happen again."