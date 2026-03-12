© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Ontario politician resigns after revelation he purchased signed copy of Hitler's 'Mein Kampf'

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner,
Roxanne Ali-Robinson
Published March 12, 2026 at 6:50 PM EDT
Bob Gale was appointed to Niagara Regional Chairman in December 2025, after having served as an elected councilor for several years and a stint as Niagara Parks Commissioner.
Niagara Regional Government
Bob Gale was appointed to Niagara Regional Chairman in December 2025, after having served as an elected councilor for several years and a stint as Niagara Parks Commissioner.

Ontario politician Bob Gale has resigned as chairman of the Niagara Regional government that borders Western New York after two racial justice groups made an accusation that he purchased an autographed first-edition of Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf" manifesto in 2010.

Gale, who was appointed by the provincial government to the position of Niagara Regional chairman only in December 2025, was already facing intense scrutiny from residents and local mayors. He had proposed an amalgamation of local governments in the Niagara Region from 12, down to four or just one.

He said it was needed to save taxpayer's money and improve infrastructure.

The plan worried leaders of the region’s smaller towns, like Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop, who believed communities would lose their distinction and voice in decision making.

“It's really a failure to recognize that there is diversity, that diversity is good, that local government is typically more responsive and better scrutinized by the public," Redekop told BTPM NPR in February. "Because you're closer to the people. And my experience has always been that the larger the level of government, the less accountable it is to the public.”

In Gale's resignation letter submitted on March 11, he didn't reference ownership of the Nazi leader's 1925 antisemitic and fascist manifesto by name, saying that “a member of the communist party circulated a dated document that listed my name as the owner of a historical book found in many libraries.”

The CBC confirmed through documents and an interview with a Niagara-based appraiser that Gale does indeed own a signed early copy of "Mein Kampf," autographed by Hitler himself. He paid a U.S. auction house $6,345 for it in 2010.

Gale defended his ownership, calling himself a "passionate historian with a broad collection of historical art and artifacts.”

Gale's resignation letter was sent to Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Rob Flack.
Office of Regional Chair
Gale's resignation letter was sent to Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Rob Flack.

The revelation doesn't sit well with St. Catharines-based Indigenous broadcaster Sean Vanderklis, Curve Lake First Nation Anishinaabe.

"There has to be repercussions for holding the document that is a foundation for the Holocaust, the most notorious genocidal act in the history of man [that] has been documented through and through," Vanderklis said. "Instead of facing his constituents. Instead of facing the voters, he just decided to resign. What does that say about him? His desire to own this book, this book of hate, is more important than his desire to serve the people that he claims to want to serve."

BTPM NPR made attempts to contact Gale for further comment, but did not hear back.

The Niagara Region Anti-Racism Association was the one of the groups who first reveled the purchase of the book by Gale, saying documents were given to them from a community member.

"White supremacist groups are publicly intimidating us in Niagara, pushing antisemitic conspiracy theories against migrants and trans people, so it was just untenable for any official, let alone the top politician, to hold on to a signed book that same hate is based on,” said Saleh Waziruddin of the Niagara Region Anti-Racism Association in a release.

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati, a longtime Gale ally and supporter of his municipal amalgamation proposal, said he spoke with a local rabbi about Gale owning the signed copy of "Mein Kampf."

“I figured who better to get insight than them? And they weren’t concerned about it. They didn’t understand what all the issue was around it," Diodati told CTV News. "And I feel he’s not anybody that has any hatred ideology whatsoever. He’s a historical collector. That’s what he is.”

Following Gale's resignation, Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Rob Flack said his role as chairperson will be filled by several councilors on a rotating basis.

Tags
Ontario News Local StoriesWBFO NewsCanadian Beat
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is an Emmy Award-nominated journalist, and the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio and TV news production.

A graduate of Hilbert College, he re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner
Roxanne Ali-Robinson
Roxanne Ali-Robinson is a multimedia journalist who joined BTPM NPR in January 2026, having spent most of her media career covering New York and Toronto matters. She first began as a sports reporter for NYCSN in high school and went on to obtain degrees in Mass Communication from HBCU Medgar Evers CUNY and Television & Radio from Brooklyn College. She produced radio shows for WBAL 1090AM, web broadcasts and provided a wide range of media services throughout New York City.

Roxanne can be heard hosting Weekend Edition on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
See stories by Roxanne Ali-Robinson
