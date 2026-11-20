The man Buffalo Police say organized a ‘street takeover’ party on Independence Day from which several gun incidents stemmed was arrested Friday, months after the violence.

Daevon Alexander has been charged with numerous counts including Reckless Endangerment, Riot in the First Degree, Unlawful Assembly, Criminal Nuisance, and disorderly Conduct.

The street takeover was held in the vicinity of East Delevan Avenue and Grider Street. Police say many of the attendees arrived by Uber rides. Later into the overnight hours, gunshots rang out in streets near the street party.

Police say eleven people suffered gunshot wounds in multiple incidents within a two-hour span. Four people were reported shot on Stevens Avenue, three on Glenwood Avenue, one on Humber Avenue, and one on Grider Street. Another gunshot victim was transported to Erie County Medical Center.

Police commissioner Erika Shields noted it’s not the first time authorities have dealt with this suspect. Expressing frustration, Shields called for authorities, either the City of Buffalo’s Law Department or the Common Council to come up with the measures that would allow her agency to hold suspects like this one accountable and deter future unlawful street parties.

“You have to put benchmarks in place that are requiring these organizers to do specific things, and if they violate it, you may go after them civilly,” Shields said. “I do think we're looking very closely with the administration at the permitting process as a whole, because I think there are a number of areas that we can tighten it up that would help us out at the police department significantly.”

The commissioner opened her Friday morning news conference with the announcement of the city’s latest drug bust, Tuesday on Comstock Avenue.

Nearly 23 kilograms of assorted drugs were seized, including fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, and pressed pills. Additionally, a loaded revolver and $335,705 in cash were recovered.

Shields credits her department’s Intelligence Unit for taking a leading role in this bust, as well as others throughout the year.

“In 2026, the Intelligence Unit has recovered over 200 guns, 10 Glock switches, and dozens of extended magazines,” she said. “They have seized over 160 pounds of illegal narcotics at a street value of millions of dollars.”