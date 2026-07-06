Buffalo Police commissioner details a hectic, violent holiday weekend

As twelve people continue to recover in Buffalo from gunshot wounds suffered during the Independence Day holiday weekend, police leaders say their officers were spread thin while keeping an eye on planned attractions, but also one which got overcrowded and unruly.

Commissioner Erika Shields said her department prepared for formal events including Cosmic Baseball at Sahlen Field, the World’s Largest Rubber Duck appearance at Canalside, the regular Chippewa Street bar crowd, and a planned rally by supporters of President Trump in Niagara Square.

But then there was a street party, organized by a social media promoter, whom Shields says has created problems for Buffalo Police in the past.

“This year, he was publicly pushing for a block party to occur on July 4 at the intersection of Stevens Street with a planned street takeover at East Delavan and Grider,” she explained. “Knowing of what was being promoted, the department engaged in numerous countermeasures. We worked with the Department of Public Works to install speed humps to deter street racing. We went door to door in the community to ask for cooperation from the community in deterring this event. We worked with various businesses in the area, requesting that they close early to avoid unnecessary traffic congestion.”

But in the late hours of Saturday, trouble emerged and soon numerous people were shot in the vicinity of the street party.

“Four were shot at Stevens (Avenue), three were shot at Glenwood (Avenue), one was shot at Moselle, one shot at Humber, one shot at Grider, and one individual was transported to ECMC,” Shields said. “What we found is that eight individuals were shot during the course of one hour, and 11 were shot during the course of two hours.”

The victims, she added, range in age from 13 to 51 years old.

E District Chief Tim McAlister says party-goers were not all residents of the immediate neighborhoods. Some came in from the suburbs, including Lancaster.

“What we found, too, is that there were a lot of kids that actually came in Ubers. We had multiple cars parked on different streets, so while many kids did walk to the area from their particular homes, Ubers dropped these kids off in the parking lots, which we had secured for the entire night,” he said. “Even at the end, when it was time to take most of these kids home, we had problems with Ubers entering the area of where we were trying to secure and move kids out.”

Trouble began earlier in the night, elsewhere in the city. Police were called to Ohio Street, where Shields explained a group of individuals were seen atop a vacant grain elevator, one of whom was firing a gun.

She also pointed out an incident in South Buffalo involving an officer who intervened to break up a fight in his neighborhood.

“The officer was dispatched to a fight call on the street where he lives, he handled the call, he left the call, and shortly thereafter, his home was vandalized with his wife and two children inside,” said Shields, who added that an object was thrown through a window.

No cops were seriously hurt in the evening’s incidents, the commissioner said. Now, her focus is on that street party which she blames as a catalyst for trouble.

“What caused this to go sideways Saturday night was the environment and the behaviors of select individuals,” Shields said. “They came to the city, to this location to wreak chaos, and that in and of itself is unacceptable.”

The police department plans to send a cease-and-desist order to the promoter, but the commissioner added that next actions could include criminal or civil action.

The shooting cases remain under investigation, but police say they’ve had difficulty getting victims to cooperate.