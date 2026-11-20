Buffalo Public Schools Interim Superintendent Ebony Prophet-Bullock says the district may have to make deeper staffing and programming cuts if fewer schools are closed, as district leaders work to develop a new financial recovery plan following the Board of Education's rejection of a proposed school consolidation plan Wednesday.

In her first extended public remarks since the vote, Prophet-Bullock acknowledged the urgency of addressing the district's mounting financial challenges.

"Yes, the time is ticking," she said.

Prophet-Bullock says board members are returning to the drawing board, reviewing school data, financial projections and feedback from community listening sessions to develop a revised proposal.

"We understand that school closures and reconfiguration is a national phenomenon based on several factors. It's here now in Buffalo," she said.

The superintendent emphasized that school closures are only one component of the district's proposed four-year financial recovery plan, which also includes staffing reductions, programming cuts and other cost-saving measures.

"If we don't close and reconfigure schools, then the cuts have to go there," Prophet-Bullock said.

I'Jaz Ja'ciel Buffalo Public Schools Interim Superintendent Ebony Prophet-Bullock speaks with reporters on Nov. 20, 2026.

She acknowledged the difficulty of balancing the district's financial responsibilities with the potential consequences for students, families and staff.

"We don't want to do heavy cuts. My board doesn't want to do heavy cuts into programming and staff," she said.

District Chief Financial Officer James Barnes says the proposed four-year financial plan would reduce the district's projected first-year deficit from approximately $66 million to $36 million. Between $17 million and $20 million of those savings would come from school closures, with the remainder consisting of revenue increases, program reductions, overtime savings and central office cuts.

Barnes warned that without school closures or other corrective measures, the district could face a cash crisis by the end of next year.

"You might have five months with no state aid, but you're paying all your salaries," Barnes said. "Your cash balance could go to zero as soon as December of 2027."

Potential financial intervention could have citywide consequences

Prophet-Bullock also acknowledged the possibility of renewed financial intervention by the Buffalo Fiscal Stability Authority, recalling the hardship she experienced as an educator during the city's previous wage freeze.

"I'm frightened because I was a teacher when we were in that 15-year wage freeze, and it, you know, it devastated my family," she said.

The superintendent expressed confidence that district leadership can address its financial challenges but stopped short of taking a position on whether another hard control period should be imposed.

Buffalo State University economist and BFSA board member Fred Floss says a return to hard control could have consequences extending well beyond Buffalo Public Schools.

"If we go into a control period, all of those agencies will be in a control period, and the city will be in a control period," Floss said.

Floss explained that under the authority's governing legislation, a control period would also affect other covered entities, including the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority, Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency and parking agencies.

He emphasized that the authority has not made any decisions about imposing a control period and that members want the district to resolve its financial challenges without additional intervention.

Floss says BFSA members will likely discuss the district's financial situation at their December 2 meeting.

Superintendent addresses recent school safety incidents

During Friday's press conference, Prophet-Bullock also addressed concerns about school safety following three significant incidents involving Buffalo Public Schools over two days.

On Tuesday, an unloaded firearm was discovered in a student's backpack at Research Laboratory High School after it was initially missed during secondary security screening.

On Wednesday, a student fell from a second-story window at Buffalo Elementary School of Technology, while a large fight outside Emerson School of Hospitality left a student and an assistant principal injured.

"I would say that in schools we are doing the very best we can to keep kids safe," Prophet-Bullock said.

The superintendent said all district high schools have regularly assigned security personnel, while some elementary schools have rotating security staff based on their needs.

She also confirmed that adults connected to the window incident had been placed on leave.

Prophet-Bullock says the district continues to work with community organizations, families and other partners to address student safety concerns.

District faces March 1 deadline

Despite Wednesday's vote, Prophet-Bullock remains confident that the district can finalize a plan and meet the March 1 deadline to submit proposed school closures or reconfigurations to the New York State Education Department.

She says her administration has already started preparing some of the required paperwork in anticipation of the board's next decision.

The superintendent also encouraged families to continue providing feedback through the district's website, email and public meetings. She says the district's family and community engagement team is developing additional opportunities for parents and students to participate in the process.

"We are considering it, and we will come up with a plan that we will be able all to stomach at some point, sooner than later," Prophet-Bullock said.

She emphasized that the consequences of the district's financial decisions could extend to schools not currently identified for closure.

"Even with schools that are not on the list, there is a there is a piece of it that impacts every single one of our schools," she said.